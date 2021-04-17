Welcome,
April 17, 2021, 06:47:04 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Heres To Big Phil On His Last Journey
Topic: Heres To Big Phil On His Last Journey (Read 169 times)
Cooper671
Heres To Big Phil On His Last Journey
«
on:
Today
at 02:42:12 PM »
BoreMart having an absolute meltdown across the road just as Phil would have liked
kippers
Re: Heres To Big Phil On His Last Journey
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:51:59 PM »
God save the queen
El Capitan
Re: Heres To Big Phil On His Last Journey
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:09:15 PM »
We do this stuff well
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Cooper671
Re: Heres To Big Phil On His Last Journey
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:13:54 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:09:15 PM
We do this stuff well
Much to the annoyance of others.
Checking in on BoreMart's meltdown he has so far stated he would be leaving twice but can't pull himself away
Ahhhhhh Royals!!!! and brexit...... and bloody tories
TechnoTronic
Re: Heres To Big Phil On His Last Journey
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:38:16 PM »
Reckon William will give Harry a dig at the after party at Nannas house.
🇬🇧 🇬🇧 🇬🇧
Tom_Trinder
Re: Heres To Big Phil On His Last Journey
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:43:01 PM »
Rip HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
God save the Queen.
Mickgaz
Re: Heres To Big Phil On His Last Journey
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:25:51 PM »
Quote from: Cooper671 on
Today
at 03:13:54 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:09:15 PM
We do this stuff well
Much to the annoyance of others.
Checking in on BoreMart's meltdown he has so far stated he would be leaving twice but can't pull himself away
Ahhhhhh Royals!!!! and brexit...... and bloody tories
what a job Corbyn and his momentum cronies have done on the likes of Boromart rabid brain dead simpletons. You have to laugh
T_Bone
Re: Heres To Big Phil On His Last Journey
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:01:19 PM »
A great send off for great man
