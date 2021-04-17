Welcome,
April 17, 2021, 02:17:47 PM
No matchday thread
Author
Topic: No matchday thread (Read 90 times)
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 880
No matchday thread
«
on:
Today
at 12:13:52 PM »
Well here it is
1-1 , not a lot to play for both will stroll through 90 mins
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 744
Re: No matchday thread
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:32:06 PM »
No one cares at this point pubs are sort of open and so are the shops. Pretty sure the players would rather be somewhere else too 0-1
thicko
Offline
Posts: 162
Seriously thick...
Re: No matchday thread
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:35:13 PM »
Cant Be Bothered 0 Couldnt Give a Monkey's 0
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 744
Re: No matchday thread
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:55:29 PM »
Guess I was right on the players don't care bit
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 928
Re: No matchday thread
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:02:07 PM »
Fucking shambolic
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 006
Re: No matchday thread
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:48:48 PM »
We might as well concede the last four games. Season well and truly over.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 211
Re: No matchday thread
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:49:53 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 01:48:48 PM
We might as well concede the last four games. Season well and truly over.
But then what would you moan about? The price of creosote?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 006
Re: No matchday thread
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:52:59 PM »
El Capitan. Do try and keep up. Creosote is passé. Such a great choice of colors these days. There might even be a nice shade of pink to suit you.
