April 21, 2021, 08:15:33 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Topic: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine (Read 1035 times)
TechnoTronic
Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 16, 2021, 04:52:51 PM »
https://nypost.com/2021/04/15/man-partially-paralyzed-unable-to-talk-after-jj-vaccine/
Well worth the risk.
Would bang his Mrs like.
John Theone
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 16, 2021, 05:23:26 PM »
Nothing to do with all the roids he'd been taking then?
Could be.....
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 16, 2021, 05:43:00 PM »
150,000 dead after not taking the fucker
TechnoTronic
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 16, 2021, 06:00:21 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 16, 2021, 05:43:00 PM
150,000 dead after not taking the fucker
Obviously were not wearing enough masks, washing hands enough or social distancing.
Ollyboro
Infant Herpes
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 16, 2021, 06:26:41 PM »
I've wrote to him offering to do his wife up the shitter until he recovers, but he's not even prepared to meet me halfway with my air fares. The cunt.
Holgateoldskool
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 16, 2021, 06:59:37 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on April 16, 2021, 06:26:41 PM
I've wrote to him offering to do his wife up the shitter until he recovers, but he's not even prepared to meet me halfway with my air fares. The cunt.
Wow, how funny....
ccole
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 16, 2021, 11:52:11 PM »
Isnt the The risk of a reaction to a jab less than the risks from C19 ?
TechnoTronic
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 17, 2021, 02:47:46 AM »
Quote from: ccole on April 16, 2021, 11:52:11 PM
Isnt the The risk of a reaction to a jab less than the risks from C19 ?
But your guaranteed to get the injection if you choose to, you are not guaranteed to get Covid. Alot of people have to get tested to find out you even have it.
Now if it was something deadly serious like maleria or Ebola yeah sure I would get it in a heartbeat. I've not had any covid symptoms during all this and I'm classed as an essential worker. I've been in many a place not wearing a mask etc.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 17, 2021, 08:56:19 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 16, 2021, 05:43:00 PM
150,000 dead after not taking the fucker
For any reason.
El Capitan
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 17, 2021, 10:13:13 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 17, 2021, 08:56:19 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 16, 2021, 05:43:00 PM
150,000 dead after not taking the fucker
For any reason.
You mean compared to this blokes Aunt attributing the stroke to his recent vaccine?
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 17, 2021, 12:40:17 PM »
I make no comment on the paralysed bloke at all.
I'm simply addressing the ludicrously inflated Covid-19 deaths numbers.
Robbso
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 17, 2021, 01:01:33 PM »
I cant say whether the figures are too high or not, Im no expert, why would a sitting government approve figures which reflect badly on them? What cant be denied is the extreme pressure the health services have been put under, the strain on the ICU leading to others not getting treated and dying, the lack of treatment for cancer patients, heart surgery etc being postponed, this is all down to the pandemic. Get jabbed, stop looking for excuses cos youre afraid and lets get back to normal.
Its only a little prick
El Capitan
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 17, 2021, 01:21:58 PM »
Are you Terrys Mrs?
Robbso
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 17, 2021, 01:25:55 PM »
Terry must have had his prick by now, unless hes hiding in his bike shed.
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 17, 2021, 01:44:25 PM »
We can argue about the covid death toll as much as we like
The latest total as of 14th April for people who have died with covid and no other pre-existing conditions is 3561 out of a total of 83125 in English hospitals since January last year. The difference is extremely debatable seeing as though theyve not been doing post mortems. Also bear in mind that influenza A/B disappeared completely, and dont give me that tosh about it being because of mask wearing as you will just look silly.
El Capitan
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 17, 2021, 01:48:56 PM »
127,000 Covid deaths in the UK and counting.
Thankfully, Im not scared of getting the jab
Alberto Bongaloid
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 17, 2021, 02:31:33 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2021, 01:48:56 PM
127,000 Covid deaths in the UK and counting.
Thankfully, Im not scared of getting the jab
127,000 deaths with either a positive covid test or a doctor diagnosing covid without a test. No post mortems. Or in care homes, not even confirmed by a doctor.
127,000 covid desths? Not even close. Id put my life savings on it not even being above 20,000 and thats over 2 winter seasons as well.
Snoozy
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 17, 2021, 03:05:14 PM »
Bloke I know died recently after being in hospital for 13 weeks with cancer. Never once tested positive for COVID. Guess what the first thing on his death certificate was? Wife protested and couldnt get it removed. Id read about these things but didnt believe it could be true till this. Wonder how many 1000s others have experienced the same?
Logged
El Capitan
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 17, 2021, 03:08:58 PM »
TechnoTronic
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 17, 2021, 03:40:19 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on April 17, 2021, 03:05:14 PM
Bloke I know died recently after being in hospital for 13 weeks with cancer. Never once tested positive for COVID. Guess what the first thing on his death certificate was? Wife protested and couldnt get it removed. Id read about these things but didnt believe it could be true till this. Wonder how many 1000s others have experienced the same?
I posted the same a while back battle bloke with Kidney cancer for years and his wife refused to have Covid on the death certificate.
Alberto Bongaloid
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 17, 2021, 04:02:32 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on April 17, 2021, 03:05:14 PM
Bloke I know died recently after being in hospital for 13 weeks with cancer. Never once tested positive for COVID. Guess what the first thing on his death certificate was? Wife protested and couldnt get it removed. Id read about these things but didnt believe it could be true till this. Wonder how many 1000s others have experienced the same?
My aunt had a covid positive result after being in hospital for a week. She entered hospital with sepsis. She was on palliative care.
So many people are in denial that this sort of thing happens and only realise when it happens to them. I have massive sympathy with all of the people who had their life insurance claims denied when they died of covid.
Snoozy
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 17, 2021, 10:08:16 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2021, 03:08:58 PM
Amazes me the amount of people who are anti Tory but are so willing to accept his version of events 🙄
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 18, 2021, 11:12:09 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2021, 01:48:56 PM
127,000 Covid deaths in the UK and counting.
Thankfully, Im not scared of getting the jab
9,400 deaths in 2020 that were actually from Covid without underlying medical conditions. (Office for National Statistics - Freedom of Information request)
https://www.ons.gov.uk/aboutus/transparencyandgovernance/freedomofinformationfoi/deathscausedbycovid19only
Thankfully I'm not scared of that.
Alberto Bongaloid
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 18, 2021, 11:14:08 AM »
Ive just heard this story this morning from family in Switzerland. The husband of my partners cousin has been behaving strangely since he had his first jab. Irrational behaviour is the way she described it.
On a more serious note, their close friend who I was supposed to be holidaying with in Scotland last year has had a really bad reaction to his jab (either moderna or Pfizer). When i asked what happened she said he basically went crazy within 2 days. He has been sectioned and has been in a hospital for his own safety for the last 3 months. I reckon he is about 65, so is below the age at which the risk from COVID 19 increased (70+)
Alberto Bongaloid
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 18, 2021, 11:17:29 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 18, 2021, 11:12:09 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2021, 01:48:56 PM
127,000 Covid deaths in the UK and counting.
Thankfully, Im not scared of getting the jab
9,400 deaths in 2020 that were actually from Covid without underlying medical conditions. (Office or National Statistics - Freedom of Information request)
https://www.ons.gov.uk/aboutus/transparencyandgovernance/freedomofinformationfoi/deathscausedbycovid19only
Thankfully I'm not scared of that.
I, like you am sick to the back teeth of people ramming the 127,000 deaths figure down my throat. These people will only start thinking differently when the government change this figure. They arent going to do that any time soon as when they do the whole house of cards will fall. Imagine what happens when we all find out that they lied and locked the country down on numerous occasions and actually ended up causing more deaths than if they had done nothing
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 18, 2021, 11:25:20 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on April 17, 2021, 01:25:55 PM
Terry must have had his prick by now, unless hes hiding in his bike shed.
Had numerous texts, a letter and a phone call from my doctor.
Have not declined it I just said that I'm happy to wait for the trials to finish and make my decision then.
My doctor just said "Totally understand." That was it. He's a decent old stick.
I'm not scared of Covid-19, it's massively exaggerated. It has less than a 0.5% chance of doing me harm.
A little cunt in an Audi is thousands of times more likely to kill me but it doesn't stop me going out on the bikes.
Just live your life, take your chances and try not to acquiesce to every single thing suggested to you.
Robbso
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 18, 2021, 12:16:46 PM »
Unless the missus tells you different
El Capitan
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 18, 2021, 12:35:34 PM »
What a fanny
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 18, 2021, 01:25:32 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on April 18, 2021, 11:14:08 AM
Ive just heard this story this morning from family in Switzerland. The husband of my partners cousin has been behaving strangely since he had his first jab. Irrational behaviour is the way she described it.
On a more serious note, their close friend who I was supposed to be holidaying with in Scotland last year has had a really bad reaction to his jab (either moderna or Pfizer). When i asked what happened she said he basically went crazy within 2 days. He has been sectioned and has been in a hospital for his own safety for the last 3 months. I reckon he is about 65, so is below the age at which the risk from COVID 19 increased (70+)
Sounds really credible
El Capitan
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 18, 2021, 01:44:17 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on April 18, 2021, 01:25:32 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on April 18, 2021, 11:14:08 AM
Ive just heard this story this morning from family in Switzerland. The husband of my partners cousin has been behaving strangely since he had his first jab. Irrational behaviour is the way she described it.
On a more serious note, their close friend who I was supposed to be holidaying with in Scotland last year has had a really bad reaction to his jab (either moderna or Pfizer). When i asked what happened she said he basically went crazy within 2 days. He has been sectioned and has been in a hospital for his own safety for the last 3 months. I reckon he is about 65, so is below the age at which the risk from COVID 19 increased (70+)
Sounds really credible
Ill only believe it when I see in a Facebook meme
Alberto Bongaloid
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 18, 2021, 10:27:34 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 18, 2021, 11:25:20 AM
Quote from: Robbso on April 17, 2021, 01:25:55 PM
Terry must have had his prick by now, unless hes hiding in his bike shed.
Had numerous texts, a letter and a phone call from my doctor.
Have not declined it I just said that I'm happy to wait for the trials to finish and make my decision then.
My doctor just said "Totally understand." That was it. He's a decent old stick.
I'm not scared of Covid-19, it's massively exaggerated. It has less than a 0.5% chance of doing me harm.
A little cunt in an Audi is thousands of times more likely to kill me but it doesn't stop me going out on the bikes.
Just live your life, take your chances and try not to acquiesce to every single thing suggested to you.
No i am not scared of COVID 19 either. I will wait until the trials are finished in 2023. I suspect Hancock, Whitby, Vallance and Ferguson will have been jailed by then
Alberto Bongaloid
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 18, 2021, 10:29:27 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on April 18, 2021, 01:25:32 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on April 18, 2021, 11:14:08 AM
Ive just heard this story this morning from family in Switzerland. The husband of my partners cousin has been behaving strangely since he had his first jab. Irrational behaviour is the way she described it.
On a more serious note, their close friend who I was supposed to be holidaying with in Scotland last year has had a really bad reaction to his jab (either moderna or Pfizer). When i asked what happened she said he basically went crazy within 2 days. He has been sectioned and has been in a hospital for his own safety for the last 3 months. I reckon he is about 65, so is below the age at which the risk from COVID 19 increased (70+)
Sounds really credible
People will believe what they want to believe and frankly i do not care. I will keep myself and my family safe by avoiding this poison thanks.
myboro
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 19, 2021, 12:07:01 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on April 17, 2021, 02:31:33 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2021, 01:48:56 PM
127,000 Covid deaths in the UK and counting.
Thankfully, Im not scared of getting the jab
127,000 deaths with either a positive covid test or a doctor diagnosing covid without a test. No post mortems. Or in care homes, not even confirmed by a doctor.
127,000 covid desths? Not even close. Id put my life savings on it not even being above 20,000 and thats over 2 winter seasons as well.
I will take that bet. Not least because it is only 1 winter flu season. April Deaths (after flu season) in 2020 show 40,000 extra deaths registered in England. By end of May it was up to a total of 65,000 EXTRA deaths registered. Below are last 5 years data for April, just a count of people issued a Death Certificate regardless of cause of death!
2015 42,286 (2,451 in North East)
2016 43,755 (2,460 NE)
2017 36,422 (2,044 NE)
2018 43,478 (2,355 NE)
2019 41,167 (2,260 NE)
2020 83,504 (4,352 NE)
From BMJ article in link
The UK had a higher rate of excess deaths among people aged under 65 in 2020 than almost every other country in Europe, new figures from the Office for National Statistics show.1 By 18 December 2020 only Bulgaria had a higher cumulative excess mortality rate among under 65s (12.3% above the five year average) than the UK (at 7.7%).
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 19, 2021, 09:55:17 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 18, 2021, 12:35:34 PM
What a fanny
We've all seen your picture Matty, we know that you're a fanny.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 19, 2021, 10:32:24 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 19, 2021, 09:55:17 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 18, 2021, 12:35:34 PM
What a fanny
We've all seen your picture Matty, we know that you're a fanny.
There are disturbing undertones to Terry's perception of Matty's physical appearance
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 19, 2021, 04:02:00 PM »
Quote from: myboro on April 19, 2021, 12:07:01 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on April 17, 2021, 02:31:33 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2021, 01:48:56 PM
127,000 Covid deaths in the UK and counting.
Thankfully, Im not scared of getting the jab
127,000 deaths with either a positive covid test or a doctor diagnosing covid without a test. No post mortems. Or in care homes, not even confirmed by a doctor.
127,000 covid desths? Not even close. Id put my life savings on it not even being above 20,000 and thats over 2 winter seasons as well.
I will take that bet. Not least because it is only 1 winter flu season. April Deaths (after flu season) in 2020 show 40,000 extra deaths registered in England. By end of May it was up to a total of 65,000 EXTRA deaths registered. Below are last 5 years data for April, just a count of people issued a Death Certificate regardless of cause of death!
2015 42,286 (2,451 in North East)
2016 43,755 (2,460 NE)
2017 36,422 (2,044 NE)
2018 43,478 (2,355 NE)
2019 41,167 (2,260 NE)
2020 83,504 (4,352 NE)
From BMJ article in link
The UK had a higher rate of excess deaths among people aged under 65 in 2020 than almost every other country in Europe, new figures from the Office for National Statistics show.1 By 18 December 2020 only Bulgaria had a higher cumulative excess mortality rate among under 65s (12.3% above the five year average) than the UK (at 7.7%).
Please stop using actual facts.
El Capitan
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 19, 2021, 04:05:20 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 19, 2021, 09:55:17 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 18, 2021, 12:35:34 PM
What a fanny
We've all seen your picture Matty, we know that you're a fanny.
Touchy farmer Tez
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 19, 2021, 04:06:15 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on April 17, 2021, 04:02:32 PM
So many people are in denial that this sort of thing happens and only realise when it happens to them. I have massive sympathy with all of the people who had their life insurance claims denied when they died of covid.
Has this happened?
Most insurers around the world haven't denied life claims due to COVID (they removed exclusions due to pandemics - on their own or because governments made them). I'm curious to hear actual cases where people were denied payments.
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 19, 2021, 04:37:36 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 19, 2021, 04:06:15 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on April 17, 2021, 04:02:32 PM
So many people are in denial that this sort of thing happens and only realise when it happens to them. I have massive sympathy with all of the people who had their life insurance claims denied when they died of covid.
Has this happened?
Most insurers around the world haven't denied life claims due to COVID (they removed exclusions due to pandemics - on their own or because governments made them). I'm curious to hear actual cases where people were denied payments.
This is from Zurich's website, seems that they would pay out for death "with" Covid but not on Critical Illness. Seems a bit odd this.
Will you pay out for Critical Illness if I get coronavirus?
COVID-19 is not a specified Critical Illness
on Zurichs policy. The good news is that the vast majority of people who contract the illness go on to make a full recovery. In some cases, people will die as a result, and in such circumstances, the life insurance attached to our plans would pay out.
Under our Respiratory Failure Of Specified Severity definition, it is possible a claim might be presented but the opinion of our Claims team and our Medical Officer is that
COVID-19 is unlikely to produce the permanent symptoms or impairment to lung function required to meet this definition
.
Alberto Bongaloid
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 19, 2021, 04:56:58 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 19, 2021, 04:06:15 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on April 17, 2021, 04:02:32 PM
So many people are in denial that this sort of thing happens and only realise when it happens to them. I have massive sympathy with all of the people who had their life insurance claims denied when they died of covid.
Has this happened?
Most insurers around the world haven't denied life claims due to COVID (they removed exclusions due to pandemics - on their own or because governments made them). I'm curious to hear actual cases where people were denied payments.
It was happening last year put it that way. My old school friends father died and she told me that they put COVID 19 on his death certificate instead of the heart attack which killed him. The insurance company werent paying out due to the COVID cause of death despite no post-mortem. Not covered for pandemic death apparently. This may have carried from policy to policy though
Robbso
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 19, 2021, 05:06:32 PM »
Youre an unlucky fucker Albert, everyone you know is dying of fuck all.
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 19, 2021, 05:29:24 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on April 19, 2021, 05:06:32 PM
Youre an unlucky fucker Albert, everyone you know is dying of fuck all.
Or within 28 days of being tested for fuck all
Robbso
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 19, 2021, 05:34:05 PM »
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 19, 2021, 07:26:33 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on April 19, 2021, 05:06:32 PM
Youre an unlucky fucker Albert, everyone you know is dying of fuck all.
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
April 19, 2021, 07:29:40 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on April 19, 2021, 04:56:58 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 19, 2021, 04:06:15 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on April 17, 2021, 04:02:32 PM
So many people are in denial that this sort of thing happens and only realise when it happens to them. I have massive sympathy with all of the people who had their life insurance claims denied when they died of covid.
Has this happened?
Most insurers around the world haven't denied life claims due to COVID (they removed exclusions due to pandemics - on their own or because governments made them). I'm curious to hear actual cases where people were denied payments.
It was happening last year put it that way. My old school friends father died and she told me that they put COVID 19 on his death certificate instead of the heart attack which killed him. The insurance company werent paying out due to the COVID cause of death despite no post-mortem. Not covered for pandemic death apparently. This may have carried from policy to policy though
Interesting - thanks. "Pandemic" was a very common exclusion in life contracts (similar to "war") but I know there was a huge effort to remove these exclusions when COVID started hitting home. Maybe this death was before that happened.
I bet your friend's family could push on this and get somewhere. It's even possible that insurer changed their stance after your friend's case.
Alberto Bongaloid
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Today
at 07:42:06 PM »
I havent spoken to her for a while since i binned facelessbook as it was too depressing. If i manage to find out i will update.
Robbso
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Today
at 07:46:24 PM »
No need, cheers though.
