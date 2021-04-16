|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
Terry must have had his prick by now, unless hes hiding in his bike shed.
Had numerous texts, a letter and a phone call from my doctor.
Have not declined it I just said that I'm happy to wait for the trials to finish and make my decision then.
My doctor just said "Totally understand." That was it. He's a decent old stick.
I'm not scared of Covid-19, it's massively exaggerated. It has less than a 0.5% chance of doing me harm.
A little cunt in an Audi is thousands of times more likely to kill me but it doesn't stop me going out on the bikes.
Just live your life, take your chances and try not to acquiesce to every single thing suggested to you.
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alberto Bongaloid
|
Terry must have had his prick by now, unless hes hiding in his bike shed.
Had numerous texts, a letter and a phone call from my doctor.
Have not declined it I just said that I'm happy to wait for the trials to finish and make my decision then.
My doctor just said "Totally understand." That was it. He's a decent old stick.
I'm not scared of Covid-19, it's massively exaggerated. It has less than a 0.5% chance of doing me harm.
A little cunt in an Audi is thousands of times more likely to kill me but it doesn't stop me going out on the bikes.
Just live your life, take your chances and try not to acquiesce to every single thing suggested to you.
No i am not scared of COVID 19 either. I will wait until the trials are finished in 2023. I suspect Hancock, Whitby, Vallance and Ferguson will have been jailed by then
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
myboro
|
127,000 Covid deaths in the UK and counting.
Thankfully, Im not scared of getting the jab
127,000 deaths with either a positive covid test or a doctor diagnosing covid without a test. No post mortems. Or in care homes, not even confirmed by a doctor.
127,000 covid desths? Not even close. Id put my life savings on it not even being above 20,000 and thats over 2 winter seasons as well.
I will take that bet. Not least because it is only 1 winter flu season. April Deaths (after flu season) in 2020 show 40,000 extra deaths registered in England. By end of May it was up to a total of 65,000 EXTRA deaths registered. Below are last 5 years data for April, just a count of people issued a Death Certificate regardless of cause of death!
2015 42,286 (2,451 in North East)
2016 43,755 (2,460 NE)
2017 36,422 (2,044 NE)
2018 43,478 (2,355 NE)
2019 41,167 (2,260 NE)
2020 83,504 (4,352 NE)From BMJ article in link
The UK had a higher rate of excess deaths among people aged under 65 in 2020 than almost every other country in Europe, new figures from the Office for National Statistics show.1 By 18 December 2020 only Bulgaria had a higher cumulative excess mortality rate among under 65s (12.3% above the five year average) than the UK (at 7.7%).
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:58 AM by myboro »
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
CLEM FANDANGO
|
127,000 Covid deaths in the UK and counting.
Thankfully, Im not scared of getting the jab
127,000 deaths with either a positive covid test or a doctor diagnosing covid without a test. No post mortems. Or in care homes, not even confirmed by a doctor.
127,000 covid desths? Not even close. Id put my life savings on it not even being above 20,000 and thats over 2 winter seasons as well.
I will take that bet. Not least because it is only 1 winter flu season. April Deaths (after flu season) in 2020 show 40,000 extra deaths registered in England. By end of May it was up to a total of 65,000 EXTRA deaths registered. Below are last 5 years data for April, just a count of people issued a Death Certificate regardless of cause of death!
2015 42,286 (2,451 in North East)
2016 43,755 (2,460 NE)
2017 36,422 (2,044 NE)
2018 43,478 (2,355 NE)
2019 41,167 (2,260 NE)
2020 83,504 (4,352 NE)From BMJ article in link
The UK had a higher rate of excess deaths among people aged under 65 in 2020 than almost every other country in Europe, new figures from the Office for National Statistics show.1 By 18 December 2020 only Bulgaria had a higher cumulative excess mortality rate among under 65s (12.3% above the five year average) than the UK (at 7.7%).
Please stop using actual facts.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
|
|
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
So many people are in denial that this sort of thing happens and only realise when it happens to them. I have massive sympathy with all of the people who had their life insurance claims denied when they died of covid.
Has this happened?
Most insurers around the world haven't denied life claims due to COVID (they removed exclusions due to pandemics - on their own or because governments made them). I'm curious to hear actual cases where people were denied payments.
This is from Zurich's website, seems that they would pay out for death "with" Covid but not on Critical Illness. Seems a bit odd this.Will you pay out for Critical Illness if I get coronavirus?COVID-19 is not a specified Critical Illness on Zurichs policy. The good news is that the vast majority of people who contract the illness go on to make a full recovery. In some cases, people will die as a result, and in such circumstances, the life insurance attached to our plans would pay out.
Under our Respiratory Failure Of Specified Severity definition, it is possible a claim might be presented but the opinion of our Claims team and our Medical Officer is that COVID-19 is unlikely to produce the permanent symptoms or impairment to lung function required to meet this definition.
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|
|