Infant Herpes





Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine « Reply #4 on: April 16, 2021, 06:26:41 PM » I've wrote to him offering to do his wife up the shitter until he recovers, but he's not even prepared to meet me halfway with my air fares. The cunt.

Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:47:46 AM » Quote from: ccole on April 16, 2021, 11:52:11 PM Isnt the The risk of a reaction to a jab less than the risks from C19 ?



But your guaranteed to get the injection if you choose to, you are not guaranteed to get Covid. Alot of people have to get tested to find out you even have it.



Now if it was something deadly serious like maleria or Ebola yeah sure I would get it in a heartbeat. I've not had any covid symptoms during all this and I'm classed as an essential worker. I've been in many a place not wearing a mask etc. But your guaranteed to get the injection if you choose to, you are not guaranteed to get Covid. Alot of people have to get tested to find out you even have it.Now if it was something deadly serious like maleria or Ebola yeah sure I would get it in a heartbeat. I've not had any covid symptoms during all this and I'm classed as an essential worker. I've been in many a place not wearing a mask etc. Logged

Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:40:17 PM » I make no comment on the paralysed bloke at all.

I'm simply addressing the ludicrously inflated Covid-19 deaths numbers.

Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:01:33 PM »



Its only a little prick I cant say whether the figures are too high or not, Im no expert, why would a sitting government approve figures which reflect badly on them? What cant be denied is the extreme pressure the health services have been put under, the strain on the ICU leading to others not getting treated and dying, the lack of treatment for cancer patients, heart surgery etc being postponed, this is all down to the pandemic. Get jabbed, stop looking for excuses cos youre afraid and lets get back to normal.Its only a little prick Logged

Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 01:44:25 PM » We can argue about the covid death toll as much as we like

The latest total as of 14th April for people who have died with covid and no other pre-existing conditions is 3561 out of a total of 83125 in English hospitals since January last year. The difference is extremely debatable seeing as though theyve not been doing post mortems. Also bear in mind that influenza A/B disappeared completely, and dont give me that tosh about it being because of mask wearing as you will just look silly. Logged

Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:31:33 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:48:56 PM





Thankfully, Im not scared of getting the jab

127,000 Covid deaths in the UK and counting.Thankfully, Im not scared of getting the jab

127,000 deaths with either a positive covid test or a doctor diagnosing covid without a test. No post mortems. Or in care homes, not even confirmed by a doctor.

127,000 covid desths? Not even close. Id put my life savings on it not even being above 20,000 and thats over 2 winter seasons as well. 127,000 deaths with either a positive covid test or a doctor diagnosing covid without a test. No post mortems. Or in care homes, not even confirmed by a doctor.127,000 covid desths? Not even close. Id put my life savings on it not even being above 20,000 and thats over 2 winter seasons as well. Logged

Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 03:05:14 PM » Bloke I know died recently after being in hospital for 13 weeks with cancer. Never once tested positive for COVID. Guess what the first thing on his death certificate was? Wife protested and couldnt get it removed. Id read about these things but didnt believe it could be true till this. Wonder how many 1000s others have experienced the same?

Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 03:40:19 PM » Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 03:05:14 PM Bloke I know died recently after being in hospital for 13 weeks with cancer. Never once tested positive for COVID. Guess what the first thing on his death certificate was? Wife protested and couldnt get it removed. Id read about these things but didnt believe it could be true till this. Wonder how many 1000s others have experienced the same?



I posted the same a while back battle bloke with Kidney cancer for years and his wife refused to have Covid on the death certificate. I posted the same a while back battle bloke with Kidney cancer for years and his wife refused to have Covid on the death certificate. Logged

Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:02:32 PM » Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 03:05:14 PM Bloke I know died recently after being in hospital for 13 weeks with cancer. Never once tested positive for COVID. Guess what the first thing on his death certificate was? Wife protested and couldnt get it removed. Id read about these things but didnt believe it could be true till this. Wonder how many 1000s others have experienced the same?



My aunt had a covid positive result after being in hospital for a week. She entered hospital with sepsis. She was on palliative care.



So many people are in denial that this sort of thing happens and only realise when it happens to them. I have massive sympathy with all of the people who had their life insurance claims denied when they died of covid. My aunt had a covid positive result after being in hospital for a week. She entered hospital with sepsis. She was on palliative care.So many people are in denial that this sort of thing happens and only realise when it happens to them. I have massive sympathy with all of the people who had their life insurance claims denied when they died of covid. Logged

Posts: 813 Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine « Reply #23 on: Today at 11:14:08 AM » Ive just heard this story this morning from family in Switzerland. The husband of my partners cousin has been behaving strangely since he had his first jab. Irrational behaviour is the way she described it.

On a more serious note, their close friend who I was supposed to be holidaying with in Scotland last year has had a really bad reaction to his jab (either moderna or Pfizer). When i asked what happened she said he basically went crazy within 2 days. He has been sectioned and has been in a hospital for his own safety for the last 3 months. I reckon he is about 65, so is below the age at which the risk from COVID 19 increased (70+)

Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine « Reply #24 on: Today at 11:17:29 AM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:12:09 AM Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:48:56 PM





Thankfully, Im not scared of getting the jab

127,000 Covid deaths in the UK and counting.Thankfully, Im not scared of getting the jab

9,400 deaths in 2020 that were actually from Covid without underlying medical conditions. (Office or National Statistics - Freedom of Information request)



https://www.ons.gov.uk/aboutus/transparencyandgovernance/freedomofinformationfoi/deathscausedbycovid19only



Thankfully I'm not scared of that.

9,400 deaths in 2020 that were actually from Covid without underlying medical conditions. (Office or National Statistics - Freedom of Information request)Thankfully I'm not scared of that.

I, like you am sick to the back teeth of people ramming the 127,000 deaths figure down my throat. These people will only start thinking differently when the government change this figure. They arent going to do that any time soon as when they do the whole house of cards will fall. Imagine what happens when we all find out that they lied and locked the country down on numerous occasions and actually ended up causing more deaths than if they had done nothing I, like you am sick to the back teeth of people ramming the 127,000 deaths figure down my throat. These people will only start thinking differently when the government change this figure. They arent going to do that any time soon as when they do the whole house of cards will fall. Imagine what happens when we all find out that they lied and locked the country down on numerous occasions and actually ended up causing more deaths than if they had done nothing Logged

Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine « Reply #25 on: Today at 11:25:20 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:25:55 PM Terry must have had his prick by now, unless hes hiding in his bike shed.



Had numerous texts, a letter and a phone call from my doctor.

Have not declined it I just said that I'm happy to wait for the trials to finish and make my decision then.

My doctor just said "Totally understand." That was it. He's a decent old stick.



I'm not scared of Covid-19, it's massively exaggerated. It has less than a 0.5% chance of doing me harm.

A little cunt in an Audi is thousands of times more likely to kill me but it doesn't stop me going out on the bikes.



Just live your life, take your chances and try not to acquiesce to every single thing suggested to you.

Had numerous texts, a letter and a phone call from my doctor.Have not declined it I just said that I'm happy to wait for the trials to finish and make my decision then.My doctor just said "Totally understand." That was it. He's a decent old stick.I'm not scared of Covid-19, it's massively exaggerated. It has less than a 0.5% chance of doing me harm.A little cunt in an Audi is thousands of times more likely to kill me but it doesn't stop me going out on the bikes.Just live your life, take your chances and try not to acquiesce to every single thing suggested to you.