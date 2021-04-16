|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
Terry must have had his prick by now, unless hes hiding in his bike shed.
Had numerous texts, a letter and a phone call from my doctor.
Have not declined it I just said that I'm happy to wait for the trials to finish and make my decision then.
My doctor just said "Totally understand." That was it. He's a decent old stick.
I'm not scared of Covid-19, it's massively exaggerated. It has less than a 0.5% chance of doing me harm.
A little cunt in an Audi is thousands of times more likely to kill me but it doesn't stop me going out on the bikes.
Just live your life, take your chances and try not to acquiesce to every single thing suggested to you.
