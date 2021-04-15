Ollyboro



Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:26:41 PM »

Posts: 281 Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine « Reply #7 on: Today at 02:47:46 AM » Quote from: ccole on Yesterday at 11:52:11 PM Isnt the The risk of a reaction to a jab less than the risks from C19 ?



But your guaranteed to get the injection if you choose to, you are not guaranteed to get Covid. Alot of people have to get tested to find out you even have it.



Now if it was something deadly serious like maleria or Ebola yeah sure I would get it in a heartbeat. I've not had any covid symptoms during all this and I'm classed as an essential worker. I've been in many a place not wearing a mask etc. But your guaranteed to get the injection if you choose to, you are not guaranteed to get Covid. Alot of people have to get tested to find out you even have it.Now if it was something deadly serious like maleria or Ebola yeah sure I would get it in a heartbeat. I've not had any covid symptoms during all this and I'm classed as an essential worker. I've been in many a place not wearing a mask etc. Logged

Posts: 8 641Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine « Reply #10 on: Today at 12:40:17 PM » I make no comment on the paralysed bloke at all.

I'm simply addressing the ludicrously inflated Covid-19 deaths numbers. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Posts: 14 930 Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine « Reply #11 on: Today at 01:01:33 PM »



Its only a little prick I cant say whether the figures are too high or not, Im no expert, why would a sitting government approve figures which reflect badly on them? What cant be denied is the extreme pressure the health services have been put under, the strain on the ICU leading to others not getting treated and dying, the lack of treatment for cancer patients, heart surgery etc being postponed, this is all down to the pandemic. Get jabbed, stop looking for excuses cos youre afraid and lets get back to normal.Its only a little prick Logged

Posts: 811 Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine « Reply #14 on: Today at 01:44:25 PM » We can argue about the covid death toll as much as we like

The latest total as of 14th April for people who have died with covid and no other pre-existing conditions is 3561 out of a total of 83125 in English hospitals since January last year. The difference is extremely debatable seeing as though theyve not been doing post mortems. Also bear in mind that influenza A/B disappeared completely, and dont give me that tosh about it being because of mask wearing as you will just look silly. Logged

Posts: 811 Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine « Reply #16 on: Today at 02:31:33 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:48:56 PM





Thankfully, Im not scared of getting the jab

127,000 Covid deaths in the UK and counting.Thankfully, Im not scared of getting the jab

127,000 deaths with either a positive covid test or a doctor diagnosing covid without a test. No post mortems. Or in care homes, not even confirmed by a doctor.

127,000 covid desths? Not even close. Id put my life savings on it not even being above 20,000 and thats over 2 winter seasons as well. 127,000 deaths with either a positive covid test or a doctor diagnosing covid without a test. No post mortems. Or in care homes, not even confirmed by a doctor.127,000 covid desths? Not even close. Id put my life savings on it not even being above 20,000 and thats over 2 winter seasons as well. Logged

Posts: 454 Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine « Reply #17 on: Today at 03:05:14 PM » Bloke I know died recently after being in hospital for 13 weeks with cancer. Never once tested positive for COVID. Guess what the first thing on his death certificate was? Wife protested and couldnt get it removed. Id read about these things but didnt believe it could be true till this. Wonder how many 1000s others have experienced the same? Logged

Posts: 281 Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine « Reply #19 on: Today at 03:40:19 PM » Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 03:05:14 PM Bloke I know died recently after being in hospital for 13 weeks with cancer. Never once tested positive for COVID. Guess what the first thing on his death certificate was? Wife protested and couldnt get it removed. Id read about these things but didnt believe it could be true till this. Wonder how many 1000s others have experienced the same?



I posted the same a while back battle bloke with Kidney cancer for years and his wife refused to have Covid on the death certificate. I posted the same a while back battle bloke with Kidney cancer for years and his wife refused to have Covid on the death certificate. Logged