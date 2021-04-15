Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine  (Read 505 times)
TechnoTronic
Posts: 281


« on: Yesterday at 04:52:51 PM »
https://nypost.com/2021/04/15/man-partially-paralyzed-unable-to-talk-after-jj-vaccine/

Well worth the risk.

Would bang his Mrs like.
John Theone
Posts: 388



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:23:26 PM »
Nothing to do with all the roids he'd been taking then?

Could be.....
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 633



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:43:00 PM »
150,000 dead after not taking the fucker
TechnoTronic
Posts: 281


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:00:21 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:43:00 PM
150,000 dead after not taking the fucker

Obviously were not wearing enough masks, washing hands enough or social distancing.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 228

Infant Herpes


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:26:41 PM »
I've wrote to him offering to do his wife up the shitter until he recovers, but he's not even prepared to meet me halfway with my air fares. The cunt.
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 811


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:59:37 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 06:26:41 PM
I've wrote to him offering to do his wife up the shitter until he recovers, but he's not even prepared to meet me halfway with my air fares. The cunt.

Wow, how funny....
ccole
Posts: 4 274


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:52:11 PM »
Isnt the The risk of a reaction to a jab less than the risks from C19 ?
TechnoTronic
Posts: 281


« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:47:46 AM »
Quote from: ccole on Yesterday at 11:52:11 PM
Isnt the The risk of a reaction to a jab less than the risks from C19 ?

But your guaranteed to get the injection if you choose to, you are not guaranteed to get Covid.  Alot of people have to get tested to find out you even have it.

Now if it was something deadly serious like maleria or Ebola yeah sure I would get it in a heartbeat.  I've not had any covid symptoms during all this and I'm classed as an essential worker.  I've been in many a place not wearing a mask etc.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 641


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:56:19 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:43:00 PM
150,000 dead after not taking the fucker

For any reason.
 
El Capitan
Posts: 45 213


« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:13:13 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 08:56:19 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:43:00 PM
150,000 dead after not taking the fucker

For any reason.
 


You mean compared to this blokes Aunt attributing the stroke to his recent vaccine?  monkey
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 641


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:40:17 PM »
I make no comment on the paralysed bloke at all.
I'm simply addressing the ludicrously inflated Covid-19 deaths numbers.
Robbso
Posts: 14 930


« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:01:33 PM »
I cant say whether the figures are too high or not, Im no expert, why would a sitting government approve figures which reflect badly on them? What cant be denied is the extreme pressure the health services have been put under, the strain on the ICU leading to others not getting treated and dying, the lack of treatment for cancer patients, heart surgery etc being postponed, this is all down to the pandemic. Get jabbed, stop looking for excuses cos youre afraid and lets get back to normal.

Its only a little prick
El Capitan
Posts: 45 213


« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:21:58 PM »
Are you Terrys Mrs?  monkey
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 14 930


« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:25:55 PM »
Terry must have had his prick by now, unless hes hiding in his bike shed.
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 811


« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:44:25 PM »
We can argue about the covid death toll as much as we like
The latest total as of 14th April for people who have died with covid and no other pre-existing conditions is 3561 out of a total of 83125 in English hospitals since January last year. The difference is extremely debatable seeing as though theyve not been doing post mortems. Also bear in mind that influenza A/B disappeared completely, and dont give me that tosh  about it being because of mask wearing as you will just look silly.
El Capitan
Posts: 45 213


« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:48:56 PM »
127,000 Covid deaths in the UK and counting.


Thankfully, Im not scared of getting the jab  :bc:
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 811


« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:31:33 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:48:56 PM
127,000 Covid deaths in the UK and counting.


Thankfully, Im not scared of getting the jab  :bc:

127,000 deaths with either a positive covid test or a doctor diagnosing covid without a test. No post mortems. Or in care homes, not even confirmed by a doctor.
127,000 covid desths? Not even close. Id put my life savings on it not even being above 20,000 and thats over 2 winter seasons as well.
Snoozy
Posts: 454


« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:05:14 PM »
Bloke I know died recently after being in hospital for 13 weeks with cancer. Never once tested positive for COVID. Guess what the first thing on his death certificate was? Wife protested and couldnt get it removed. Id read about these things but didnt believe it could be true till this. Wonder how many 1000s others have experienced the same?
El Capitan
Posts: 45 213


« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:08:58 PM »
 
TechnoTronic
Posts: 281


« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:40:19 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 03:05:14 PM
Bloke I know died recently after being in hospital for 13 weeks with cancer. Never once tested positive for COVID. Guess what the first thing on his death certificate was? Wife protested and couldnt get it removed. Id read about these things but didnt believe it could be true till this. Wonder how many 1000s others have experienced the same?

I posted the same a while back battle bloke with Kidney cancer for years and his wife refused to have Covid on the death certificate.
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 811


« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:02:32 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 03:05:14 PM
Bloke I know died recently after being in hospital for 13 weeks with cancer. Never once tested positive for COVID. Guess what the first thing on his death certificate was? Wife protested and couldnt get it removed. Id read about these things but didnt believe it could be true till this. Wonder how many 1000s others have experienced the same?

My aunt had a covid positive result after being in hospital for a week. She entered hospital with sepsis. She was on palliative care.

So many people are in denial that this sort of thing happens and only realise when it happens to them. I have massive sympathy with all of the people who had their life insurance claims denied when they died of covid.
Snoozy
Posts: 454


« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:08:16 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:08:58 PM


Amazes me the amount of people who are anti Tory but are so willing to accept his version of events 🙄
