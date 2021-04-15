Welcome,
April 17, 2021, 04:36:38 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Author
Topic: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine (Read 441 times)
TechnoTronic
Posts: 281
Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Yesterday
at 04:52:51 PM
https://nypost.com/2021/04/15/man-partially-paralyzed-unable-to-talk-after-jj-vaccine/
Well worth the risk.
Would bang his Mrs like.
Logged
John Theone
Posts: 388
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Yesterday
at 05:23:26 PM
Nothing to do with all the roids he'd been taking then?
Could be.....
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 633
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Yesterday
at 05:43:00 PM
150,000 dead after not taking the fucker
Logged
TechnoTronic
Posts: 281
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Yesterday
at 06:00:21 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 05:43:00 PM
150,000 dead after not taking the fucker
Obviously were not wearing enough masks, washing hands enough or social distancing.
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 228
Infant Herpes
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Yesterday
at 06:26:41 PM
I've wrote to him offering to do his wife up the shitter until he recovers, but he's not even prepared to meet me halfway with my air fares. The cunt.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 811
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Yesterday
at 06:59:37 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 06:26:41 PM
I've wrote to him offering to do his wife up the shitter until he recovers, but he's not even prepared to meet me halfway with my air fares. The cunt.
Wow, how funny....
Logged
ccole
Posts: 4 274
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Yesterday
at 11:52:11 PM
Isnt the The risk of a reaction to a jab less than the risks from C19 ?
Logged
TechnoTronic
Posts: 281
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Today
at 02:47:46 AM
Quote from: ccole on
Yesterday
at 11:52:11 PM
Isnt the The risk of a reaction to a jab less than the risks from C19 ?
But your guaranteed to get the injection if you choose to, you are not guaranteed to get Covid. Alot of people have to get tested to find out you even have it.
Now if it was something deadly serious like maleria or Ebola yeah sure I would get it in a heartbeat. I've not had any covid symptoms during all this and I'm classed as an essential worker. I've been in many a place not wearing a mask etc.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 641
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Today
at 08:56:19 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 05:43:00 PM
150,000 dead after not taking the fucker
For any reason.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
Posts: 45 213
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Today
at 10:13:13 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 08:56:19 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 05:43:00 PM
150,000 dead after not taking the fucker
For any reason.
You mean compared to this blokes Aunt attributing the stroke to his recent vaccine?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 641
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Today
at 12:40:17 PM
I make no comment on the paralysed bloke at all.
I'm simply addressing the ludicrously inflated Covid-19 deaths numbers.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Robbso
Posts: 14 928
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Today
at 01:01:33 PM
I cant say whether the figures are too high or not, Im no expert, why would a sitting government approve figures which reflect badly on them? What cant be denied is the extreme pressure the health services have been put under, the strain on the ICU leading to others not getting treated and dying, the lack of treatment for cancer patients, heart surgery etc being postponed, this is all down to the pandemic. Get jabbed, stop looking for excuses cos youre afraid and lets get back to normal.
Its only a little prick
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 45 213
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Today
at 01:21:58 PM
Are you Terrys Mrs?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Posts: 14 928
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Today
at 01:25:55 PM
Terry must have had his prick by now, unless hes hiding in his bike shed.
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 811
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Today
at 01:44:25 PM
We can argue about the covid death toll as much as we like
The latest total as of 14th April for people who have died with covid and no other pre-existing conditions is 3561 out of a total of 83125 in English hospitals since January last year. The difference is extremely debatable seeing as though theyve not been doing post mortems. Also bear in mind that influenza A/B disappeared completely, and dont give me that tosh about it being because of mask wearing as you will just look silly.
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 45 213
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Today
at 01:48:56 PM
127,000 Covid deaths in the UK and counting.
Thankfully, Im not scared of getting the jab
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 811
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Today
at 02:31:33 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:48:56 PM
127,000 Covid deaths in the UK and counting.
Thankfully, Im not scared of getting the jab
127,000 deaths with either a positive covid test or a doctor diagnosing covid without a test. No post mortems. Or in care homes, not even confirmed by a doctor.
127,000 covid desths? Not even close. Id put my life savings on it not even being above 20,000 and thats over 2 winter seasons as well.
Logged
Snoozy
Posts: 453
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Today
at 03:05:14 PM
Bloke I know died recently after being in hospital for 13 weeks with cancer. Never once tested positive for COVID. Guess what the first thing on his death certificate was? Wife protested and couldnt get it removed. Id read about these things but didnt believe it could be true till this. Wonder how many 1000s others have experienced the same?
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 45 213
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Today
at 03:08:58 PM
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TechnoTronic
Posts: 281
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Today
at 03:40:19 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on
Today
at 03:05:14 PM
Bloke I know died recently after being in hospital for 13 weeks with cancer. Never once tested positive for COVID. Guess what the first thing on his death certificate was? Wife protested and couldnt get it removed. Id read about these things but didnt believe it could be true till this. Wonder how many 1000s others have experienced the same?
I posted the same a while back battle bloke with Kidney cancer for years and his wife refused to have Covid on the death certificate.
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 811
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Today
at 04:02:32 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on
Today
at 03:05:14 PM
Bloke I know died recently after being in hospital for 13 weeks with cancer. Never once tested positive for COVID. Guess what the first thing on his death certificate was? Wife protested and couldnt get it removed. Id read about these things but didnt believe it could be true till this. Wonder how many 1000s others have experienced the same?
My aunt had a covid positive result after being in hospital for a week. She entered hospital with sepsis. She was on palliative care.
So many people are in denial that this sort of thing happens and only realise when it happens to them. I have massive sympathy with all of the people who had their life insurance claims denied when they died of covid.
Logged
