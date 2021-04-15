Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
TechnoTronic
« on: Yesterday at 04:52:51 PM »
https://nypost.com/2021/04/15/man-partially-paralyzed-unable-to-talk-after-jj-vaccine/

Well worth the risk.

Would bang his Mrs like.
John Theone
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:23:26 PM »
Nothing to do with all the roids he'd been taking then?

Could be.....
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:43:00 PM »
150,000 dead after not taking the fucker
TechnoTronic
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:00:21 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:43:00 PM
150,000 dead after not taking the fucker

Obviously were not wearing enough masks, washing hands enough or social distancing.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:26:41 PM »
I've wrote to him offering to do his wife up the shitter until he recovers, but he's not even prepared to meet me halfway with my air fares. The cunt.
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:59:37 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 06:26:41 PM
I've wrote to him offering to do his wife up the shitter until he recovers, but he's not even prepared to meet me halfway with my air fares. The cunt.

Wow, how funny....
ccole
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:52:11 PM »
Isnt the The risk of a reaction to a jab less than the risks from C19 ?
TechnoTronic
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:47:46 AM »
Quote from: ccole on Yesterday at 11:52:11 PM
Isnt the The risk of a reaction to a jab less than the risks from C19 ?

But your guaranteed to get the injection if you choose to, you are not guaranteed to get Covid.  Alot of people have to get tested to find out you even have it.

Now if it was something deadly serious like maleria or Ebola yeah sure I would get it in a heartbeat.  I've not had any covid symptoms during all this and I'm classed as an essential worker.  I've been in many a place not wearing a mask etc.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:56:19 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:43:00 PM
150,000 dead after not taking the fucker

For any reason.
 
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:13:13 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 08:56:19 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:43:00 PM
150,000 dead after not taking the fucker

For any reason.
 


You mean compared to this blokes Aunt attributing the stroke to his recent vaccine?  monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:40:17 PM »
I make no comment on the paralysed bloke at all.
I'm simply addressing the ludicrously inflated Covid-19 deaths numbers.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Robbso
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:01:33 PM »
I cant say whether the figures are too high or not, Im no expert, why would a sitting government approve figures which reflect badly on them? What cant be denied is the extreme pressure the health services have been put under, the strain on the ICU leading to others not getting treated and dying, the lack of treatment for cancer patients, heart surgery etc being postponed, this is all down to the pandemic. Get jabbed, stop looking for excuses cos youre afraid and lets get back to normal.

Its only a little prick
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:21:58 PM »
Are you Terrys Mrs?  monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:25:55 PM »
Terry must have had his prick by now, unless hes hiding in his bike shed.
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:44:25 PM »
We can argue about the covid death toll as much as we like
The latest total as of 14th April for people who have died with covid and no other pre-existing conditions is 3561 out of a total of 83125 in English hospitals since January last year. The difference is extremely debatable seeing as though theyve not been doing post mortems. Also bear in mind that influenza A/B disappeared completely, and dont give me that tosh  about it being because of mask wearing as you will just look silly.
El Capitan
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:48:56 PM »
127,000 Covid deaths in the UK and counting.


Thankfully, Im not scared of getting the jab  :bc:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
