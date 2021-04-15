I cant say whether the figures are too high or not, Im no expert, why would a sitting government approve figures which reflect badly on them? What cant be denied is the extreme pressure the health services have been put under, the strain on the ICU leading to others not getting treated and dying, the lack of treatment for cancer patients, heart surgery etc being postponed, this is all down to the pandemic. Get jabbed, stop looking for excuses cos youre afraid and lets get back to normal.
Its only a little prick