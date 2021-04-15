Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 17, 2021, 12:16:44 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine  (Read 222 times)
TechnoTronic
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 276


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 04:52:51 PM »
https://nypost.com/2021/04/15/man-partially-paralyzed-unable-to-talk-after-jj-vaccine/

Well worth the risk.

Would bang his Mrs like.
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 388



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:23:26 PM »
Nothing to do with all the roids he'd been taking then?

Could be.....
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 633



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:43:00 PM »
150,000 dead after not taking the fucker
Logged
TechnoTronic
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 276


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:00:21 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:43:00 PM
150,000 dead after not taking the fucker

Obviously were not wearing enough masks, washing hands enough or social distancing.
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 228

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:26:41 PM »
I've wrote to him offering to do his wife up the shitter until he recovers, but he's not even prepared to meet me halfway with my air fares. The cunt.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 810


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:59:37 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 06:26:41 PM
I've wrote to him offering to do his wife up the shitter until he recovers, but he's not even prepared to meet me halfway with my air fares. The cunt.

Wow, how funny....
Logged
ccole
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 274


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:52:11 PM »
Isnt the The risk of a reaction to a jab less than the risks from C19 ?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 