April 17, 2021, 12:16:44 AM
News:
Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Topic: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine (Read 222 times)
TechnoTronic
Posts: 276
Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Yesterday
at 04:52:51 PM »
https://nypost.com/2021/04/15/man-partially-paralyzed-unable-to-talk-after-jj-vaccine/
Well worth the risk.
Would bang his Mrs like.
John Theone
Posts: 388
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Yesterday
at 05:23:26 PM »
Nothing to do with all the roids he'd been taking then?
Could be.....
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 633
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Yesterday
at 05:43:00 PM »
150,000 dead after not taking the fucker
TechnoTronic
Posts: 276
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Yesterday
at 06:00:21 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 05:43:00 PM
150,000 dead after not taking the fucker
Obviously were not wearing enough masks, washing hands enough or social distancing.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 228
Infant Herpes
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Yesterday
at 06:26:41 PM »
I've wrote to him offering to do his wife up the shitter until he recovers, but he's not even prepared to meet me halfway with my air fares. The cunt.
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 810
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Yesterday
at 06:59:37 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 06:26:41 PM
I've wrote to him offering to do his wife up the shitter until he recovers, but he's not even prepared to meet me halfway with my air fares. The cunt.
Wow, how funny....
ccole
Posts: 4 274
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Yesterday
at 11:52:11 PM »
Isnt the The risk of a reaction to a jab less than the risks from C19 ?
