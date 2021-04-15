Welcome,
April 16, 2021, 07:06:02 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
Author
Topic: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine (Read 102 times)
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 275
Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
«
on:
Today
at 04:52:51 PM »
https://nypost.com/2021/04/15/man-partially-paralyzed-unable-to-talk-after-jj-vaccine/
Well worth the risk.
Would bang his Mrs like.
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 388
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:23:26 PM »
Nothing to do with all the roids he'd been taking then?
Could be.....
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 633
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:43:00 PM »
150,000 dead after not taking the fucker
Logged
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 275
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:00:21 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 05:43:00 PM
150,000 dead after not taking the fucker
Obviously were not wearing enough masks, washing hands enough or social distancing.
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 228
Infant Herpes
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:26:41 PM »
I've wrote to him offering to do his wife up the shitter until he recovers, but he's not even prepared to meet me halfway with my air fares. The cunt.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 810
Re: Bloke paralyzed after J and J vaccine
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:59:37 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Today
at 06:26:41 PM
I've wrote to him offering to do his wife up the shitter until he recovers, but he's not even prepared to meet me halfway with my air fares. The cunt.
Wow, how funny....
Logged
