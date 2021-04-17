Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: This sitting outside the pub  (Read 744 times)
TechnoTronic
« on: Yesterday at 04:24:47 PM »
Bit guff really innit.

Might aswell sit in my own garden with a few of the lads over and knock back a few tinnies.
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:32:15 PM »
As opposed to sitting inside a pub, when you might as well be in your own living room with a few of the lads over and knock back a few tinnies?

 
TechnoTronic
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:41:43 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:32:15 PM
As opposed to sitting inside a pub, when you might as well be in your own living room with a few of the lads over and knock back a few tinnies?

 




But all the horny sluts are 6 foot away and have to shout across asking if they wanna come back to mine to shit on my glass coffee table whilst I watch and then leave them with carpet burns still present after 30 years.
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:56:03 PM »
 
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:20:44 PM »
Had a very nice afternoon outside in the sun with friends but having bit of craic talking to a few people I didnt know on other tables. Deffo better than sitting in a garden  :beer:
Gingerpig
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:23:21 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Yesterday at 04:41:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:32:15 PM
As opposed to sitting inside a pub, when you might as well be in your own living room with a few of the lads over and knock back a few tinnies?

 







But all the horny sluts are 6 foot away and have to shout across asking if they wanna come back to mine to shit on my glass coffee table whilst I watch and then leave them with carpet burns still present after 30 years.

You smooth git  :alf:
TechnoTronic
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:08:20 PM »
Anybody witness a 6 foot apart shoeing tonight?
monkeyman
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:12:29 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Yesterday at 04:24:47 PM
Bit guff really innit.

Might aswell sit in my own garden with a few of the lads over and knock back a few tinnies.


WELL FUCKING SIT IN YER GARDEN MISERABLE CUNT
SOME PEOPLE WANT TO GET ON ENJOY THE SOCIALISING
OBVIOUSLY YOUR BORING WITH  BILLY NO MATES  :wanker:
ccole
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:53:56 PM »
Needs to warm up little before I partake.


Will stick to the man-caves for now
TechnoTronic
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:43:32 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:12:29 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Yesterday at 04:24:47 PM
Bit guff really innit.

Might aswell sit in my own garden with a few of the lads over and knock back a few tinnies.


WELL FUCKING SIT IN YER GARDEN MISERABLE CUNT
SOME PEOPLE WANT TO GET ON ENJOY THE SOCIALISING
OBVIOUSLY YOUR BORING WITH  BILLY NO MATES  :wanker:

I'm not a people person, I would rather be around people I like and know.

Went in The Swatters before all this shit kicked off, absolutely rammed and couldn't move.  On the defensive 90% of the time.  Rather be where I feel safe and not have to worry about anything.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:01:58 AM »
I tried it last night, sat in a scruffy car park,  took ages to get served and was fucking freezing. Won't be doing it again.
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:26:44 AM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Yesterday at 04:41:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:32:15 PM
As opposed to sitting inside a pub, when you might as well be in your own living room with a few of the lads over and knock back a few tinnies?

 




But all the horny sluts are 6 foot away and have to shout across asking if they wanna come back to mine to shit on my glass coffee table whilst I watch and then leave them with carpet burns still present after 30 years.

Oh what a silver tongued charmer you are.....
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:16:09 AM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 02:43:32 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:12:29 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Yesterday at 04:24:47 PM
Bit guff really innit.

Might aswell sit in my own garden with a few of the lads over and knock back a few tinnies.


WELL FUCKING SIT IN YER GARDEN MISERABLE CUNT
SOME PEOPLE WANT TO GET ON ENJOY THE SOCIALISING
OBVIOUSLY YOUR BORING WITH  BILLY NO MATES  :wanker:

I'm not a people person, I would rather be around people I like and know.

Went in The Swatters before all this shit kicked off, absolutely rammed and couldn't move.  On the defensive 90% of the time.  Rather be where I feel safe and not have to worry about anything.


On the defensive in the Swatters??


Soft cunt  :ponce:
monkeyman
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:59:16 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:16:09 AM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 02:43:32 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:12:29 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Yesterday at 04:24:47 PM
Bit guff really innit.

Might aswell sit in my own garden with a few of the lads over and knock back a few tinnies.


WELL FUCKING SIT IN YER GARDEN MISERABLE CUNT
SOME PEOPLE WANT TO GET ON ENJOY THE SOCIALISING
OBVIOUSLY YOUR BORING WITH  BILLY NO MATES  :wanker:

I'm not a people person, I would rather be around people I like and know.

Went in The Swatters before all this shit kicked off, absolutely rammed and couldn't move.  On the defensive 90% of the time.  Rather be where I feel safe and not have to worry about anything.


On the defensive in the Swatters??


Soft cunt  :ponce:
  :nige: FUCKING PUSSY
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:50:25 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 09:20:44 PM
Had a very nice afternoon outside in the sun with friends but having bit of craic talking to a few people I didnt know on other tables. Deffo better than sitting in a garden  :beer:

Its crack, not craic.

Just saying.


:beer:
Priv
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:24:44 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:16:09 AM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 02:43:32 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:12:29 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Yesterday at 04:24:47 PM
Bit guff really innit.

Might aswell sit in my own garden with a few of the lads over and knock back a few tinnies.


WELL FUCKING SIT IN YER GARDEN MISERABLE CUNT
SOME PEOPLE WANT TO GET ON ENJOY THE SOCIALISING
OBVIOUSLY YOUR BORING WITH  BILLY NO MATES  :wanker:

I'm not a people person, I would rather be around people I like and know.

Went in The Swatters before all this shit kicked off, absolutely rammed and couldn't move.  On the defensive 90% of the time.  Rather be where I feel safe and not have to worry about anything.


On the defensive in the Swatters??


Soft cunt  :ponce:


  Defense in the Swatters ffs, unless you mean from people accidentally spilling your beer
Robbso
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:28:28 PM »
Tried it, fucking freezing, sacked it.
Boss88
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:51:53 PM »
Went through Normanby there at tea time it was just full of kids sat drinking not many older people out apart from the ship inn further up . Guisborough was heaving aswel but full of kids again .
Itchy_ring
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:18:19 PM »
Quote from: Boss88 on Today at 09:51:53 PM
Went through Normanby there at tea time it was just full of kids sat drinking not many older people out apart from the ship inn further up . Guisborough was heaving aswel but full of kids again .

Been out this afternoon and this evening, good mix of people out, nice to see and hear people having a laugh and enjoying themselves  :like:
