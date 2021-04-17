Bit guff really innit.
Might aswell sit in my own garden with a few of the lads over and knock back a few tinnies.
WELL FUCKING SIT IN YER GARDEN MISERABLE CUNT
SOME PEOPLE WANT TO GET ON ENJOY THE SOCIALISING
OBVIOUSLY YOUR BORING WITH BILLY NO MATES
I'm not a people person, I would rather be around people I like and know.
Went in The Swatters before all this shit kicked off, absolutely rammed and couldn't move. On the defensive 90% of the time. Rather be where I feel safe and not have to worry about anything.