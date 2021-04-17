TechnoTronic

This sitting outside the pub « on: Yesterday at 04:24:47 PM » Bit guff really innit.



Might aswell sit in my own garden with a few of the lads over and knock back a few tinnies.



El Capitan

Re: This sitting outside the pub « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:32:15 PM »









As opposed to sitting inside a pub, when you might as well be in your own living room with a few of the lads over and knock back a few tinnies?

TechnoTronic

Re: This sitting outside the pub « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:41:43 PM »











As opposed to sitting inside a pub, when you might as well be in your own living room with a few of the lads over and knock back a few tinnies?

But all the horny sluts are 6 foot away and have to shout across asking if they wanna come back to mine to shit on my glass coffee table whilst I watch and then leave them with carpet burns still present after 30 years.

Itchy_ring

Re: This sitting outside the pub « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:20:44 PM » Had a very nice afternoon outside in the sun with friends but having bit of craic talking to a few people I didnt know on other tables. Deffo better than sitting in a garden

Gingerpig

Re: This sitting outside the pub « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:23:21 PM »

















You smooth git

monkeyman

Re: This sitting outside the pub « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:12:29 PM »



WELL FUCKING SIT IN YER GARDEN MISERABLE CUNT

SOME PEOPLE WANT TO GET ON ENJOY THE SOCIALISING

OBVIOUSLY YOUR BORING WITH BILLY NO MATES

TechnoTronic

Re: This sitting outside the pub « Reply #9 on: Today at 02:43:32 AM »



I'm not a people person, I would rather be around people I like and know.



Went in The Swatters before all this shit kicked off, absolutely rammed and couldn't move. On the defensive 90% of the time. Rather be where I feel safe and not have to worry about anything.

MF(c) DOOM

Re: This sitting outside the pub « Reply #10 on: Today at 07:01:58 AM » I tried it last night, sat in a scruffy car park, took ages to get served and was fucking freezing. Won't be doing it again.