Author Topic: Jagger and Grohl Easy Sleazy  (Read 227 times)
John Theone
« on: April 15, 2021, 07:16:24 PM »
A tune for the pandemic

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MN9YLLQl7gE

 :like:
Bob_Ender
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:58:12 PM »
Love it,pistols stamp all over it,probably the intention with them two mental fuckers,love to see em doing it live...

Wich we will one day soon.       😎x
