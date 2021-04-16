Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Kudela  (Read 351 times)
Robbso
« on: Yesterday at 05:26:07 PM »
What a fucking farce this is turning into. He definitely said something, but what, it appears no one else but Kamara heard him. Hes found guilty by UEFA and given a 10 match ban. Kamara then assaults him in the tunnel by allegedly punching him, he gets a 3 match ban. Pundits are going into meltdown at the leniency of Kudelas ban and outraged  Kamara gets banned for assault. On top of that lawyers in Scotland are now trying to take kudelas to court for racism which they hope will result in a 6 month jail sentence. What happens if he goes to Court and gets acquitted does Kamara then get taken to court for assault 
They should all be fucking banned for covering their gobs while on the pitch anyway :wanker:
Bob_Ender
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:40:07 PM »
 :like: agree what yer saying........but seriously,does any fucker take that circus serious anymore.

LOVE BORO FC, love our town love our people (including hemmo) but.....

It's time for bed  :beer:x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Rutters
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:16:35 PM »
Was there any actual evidence of the offence or was he banned just on Kamara's testimony?

I mean, it's not as if players would try to get opponents into trouble or anything, is it?
SmogOnTour
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:13:34 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 10:16:35 PM
Was there any actual evidence of the offence or was he banned just on Kamara's testimony?

I mean, it's not as if players would try to get opponents into trouble or anything, is it?

It wasn't just Kamara, but others supported his claim they heard Kudela call him a "fucking monkey".

I do find it odd that people are of the opinion that a racist insult is worthy of a greater punishment than physical assault however.
John Theone
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:06:12 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 10:16:35 PM
Was there any actual evidence of the offence or was he banned just on Kamara's testimony?

I mean, it's not as if players would try to get opponents into trouble or anything, is it?

Don't you know?

Race card trumps evidence every time

 klins
Rutters
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:20:13 AM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 11:13:34 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 10:16:35 PM
Was there any actual evidence of the offence or was he banned just on Kamara's testimony?

I mean, it's not as if players would try to get opponents into trouble or anything, is it?

It wasn't just Kamara, but others supported his claim they heard Kudela call him a "fucking monkey".

I do find it odd that people are of the opinion that a racist insult is worthy of a greater punishment than physical assault however.
I agree.

Without evidence we're punishing on hearsay (not that it doesn't already happen)

Would anyone put it passed a group of malicious teammates to all claim they heard the opposition's best player call one of theirs a 'monkey'?
SmogOnTour
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:26:32 AM »
What sort of evidence would be enough for you to be happy and content?
A witness testimony supporting the claim would be enough to hold up in court, but not in a UEFA inquiry?
Rutters
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:36:09 AM »
Testimony should never be enough to convict..because some people lie.

Unless you think every time an accusation is made it should be believed and the accused disbelieved?
SmogOnTour
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:44:11 AM »
No, not every time, but when an investigation is carried out and concluded with support from witnesses. You know, like the normal due process.
Rutters
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:24:05 PM »
'Normal due process' would only be applied if it was established 'beyond reasonable doubt'.

Would you say a teammate united with Kamara, to agreeing that he heard it, put it beyond reasonable doubt?

What about if two of Kudela's teammates said 'no he never'. Would that trump Kamara's one teammate?

That's why testimony is so dangerous and easily exploited.
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:55:16 PM »
Sounds like you've been on the wrong end of it before, Rutters.

Our judicial system is the best in the world, or so the Judiciary say. Self praise is no recommendation.
SmogOnTour
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:16:53 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 01:24:05 PM
'Normal due process' would only be applied if it was established 'beyond reasonable doubt'.

Would you say a teammate united with Kamara, to agreeing that he heard it, put it beyond reasonable doubt?

What about if two of Kudela's teammates said 'no he never'. Would that trump Kamara's one teammate?

That's why testimony is so dangerous and easily exploited.

And now you're arguing hypotheticals to try and undermine UEFA's investigation and conclusion. What's the point.
38red
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:06:26 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 02:16:53 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 01:24:05 PM
'Normal due process' would only be applied if it was established 'beyond reasonable doubt'.

Would you say a teammate united with Kamara, to agreeing that he heard it, put it beyond reasonable doubt?

What about if two of Kudela's teammates said 'no he never'. Would that trump Kamara's one teammate?

That's why testimony is so dangerous and easily exploited.

And now you're arguing hypotheticals to try and undermine UEFA's investigation and conclusion. What's the point.

A UEFA hearing is the very definition of a kangaroo court.
Rutters
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:16:21 PM »
Until it happens again then of course it's hypothetical.

My point is that believing someone said something without proof (only testimony) sets a very dangerous precedent.
SmogOnTour
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:31:02 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 03:16:21 PM
Until it happens again then of course it's hypothetical.

My point is that believing someone said something without proof (only testimony) sets a very dangerous precedent.

I've already asked you what proof/evidence would have to exist for you to be happy and you offered nothing.

Two people heard Kudela's comments, both remonstrated to the ref the moment it happened, both clarified to UEFA the comments used. Only Kudela appears to insisted this didn't happen and that his comment was "You're a fucking guy". Quite why he felt the need to cover his mouth to say this though is a mystery.
Rutters
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:55:20 PM »
You can think whatever you like but until something is proven then it's just what you think. I don't believe people should be declared guilty on the strength of what someone thinks. Do you?

'Evidence' would be a sound recording either from a pitch-side mic or ref mic (or, of course, an admission).

Offences involving hearsay are notoriously difficult to *prove*. That's why most people don't bother.

