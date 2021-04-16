|
Rutters
Was there any actual evidence of the offence or was he banned just on Kamara's testimony?
I mean, it's not as if players would try to get opponents into trouble or anything, is it?
It wasn't just Kamara, but others supported his claim they heard Kudela call him a "fucking monkey".
I do find it odd that people are of the opinion that a racist insult is worthy of a greater punishment than physical assault however.
I agree.
Without evidence we're punishing on hearsay (not that it doesn't already happen)
Would anyone put it passed a group of malicious teammates to all claim they heard the opposition's best player call one of theirs a 'monkey'?
