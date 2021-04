Robbso

They should all be fucking banned for covering their gobs while on the pitch anyway What a fucking farce this is turning into. He definitely said something, but what, it appears no one else but Kamara heard him. Hes found guilty by UEFA and given a 10 match ban. Kamara then assaults him in the tunnel by allegedly punching him, he gets a 3 match ban. Pundits are going into meltdown at the leniency of Kudelas ban and outraged Kamara gets banned for assault. On top of that lawyers in Scotland are now trying to take kudelas to court for racism which they hope will result in a 6 month jail sentence. What happens if he goes to Court and gets acquitted does Kamara then get taken to court for assaultThey should all be fucking banned for covering their gobs while on the pitch anyway Logged

Posts: 1 020 Re: Kudela « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:40:07 PM » agree what yer saying........but seriously,does any fucker take that circus serious anymore.



agree what yer saying........but seriously,does any fucker take that circus serious anymore.

Posts: 341 Re: Kudela « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:16:35 PM » Was there any actual evidence of the offence or was he banned just on Kamara's testimony?



I mean, it's not as if players would try to get opponents into trouble or anything, is it? Logged