Robbso

« on: Today at 05:26:07 PM »

They should all be fucking banned for covering their gobs while on the pitch anyway What a fucking farce this is turning into. He definitely said something, but what, it appears no one else but Kamara heard him. Hes found guilty by UEFA and given a 10 match ban. Kamara then assaults him in the tunnel by allegedly punching him, he gets a 3 match ban. Pundits are going into meltdown at the leniency of Kudelas ban and outraged Kamara gets banned for assault. On top of that lawyers in Scotland are now trying to take kudelas to court for racism which they hope will result in a 6 month jail sentence. What happens if he goes to Court and gets acquitted does Kamara then get taken to court for assaultThey should all be fucking banned for covering their gobs while on the pitch anyway Logged