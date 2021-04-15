Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 15, 2021, 05:33:49 PM
Topic: Kudela
Today at 05:26:07 PM
What a fucking farce this is turning into. He definitely said something, but what, it appears no one else but Kamara heard him. Hes found guilty by UEFA and given a 10 match ban. Kamara then assaults him in the tunnel by allegedly punching him, he gets a 3 match ban. Pundits are going into meltdown at the leniency of Kudelas ban and outraged  Kamara gets banned for assault. On top of that lawyers in Scotland are now trying to take kudelas to court for racism which they hope will result in a 6 month jail sentence. What happens if he goes to Court and gets acquitted does Kamara then get taken to court for assault 
They should all be fucking banned for covering their gobs while on the pitch anyway :wanker:
