Anyone had their heads kicked in? Plenty of mine have

Hope so - cheating twats should pay their way



Was looking like I was heading that way so bit the bullet and to a proper job a few weeks ago
BTW I always played by the rules for the last 10 years, those rules were fucking great mind

IR35 is a disgrace, doesn't take into account the fact that many self employed would choose to be staff if they could, or the fact it is essentially high risk gig economy. As usual the government go after the little guy instead of taking on the corporations and companies who exploit these workers to avoid costs such as employers contributions, pensions, training etc.

Calamity......they are going after the big organisations as well. Heavy fines in place if businesses do not follow the IR 35 rules, so it not just the individual. Plus coro taxes are going up, and many businesses have taken a massive hit in covid, but continue to employ people. Were not all amazons and Facebook. At the end of the day if the majority of your working time is spent with one company there is an arguement you should go through their payroll. Could never understand why taxi drivers who work for the one business in the main, are not on their payroll, just like any other employee of a business.



Let's get the gap closed and get the taxes in in as covid dont come free

Apart from the fact that it has cost me an utter fucking fortune I would agree for a lot of the lads. I think Calamity and other people mean the real bastards who trade in this country and pay virtually no tax because of accountants on a far higher pay scale than mine. People using tax shelters, both for their companies and for themselves; constructing fancy trusts that disappear into the ether of some mountain State in Europe. These are the people who are rinsing us, BIG style.



Then they show Benefits Street and everyone has a fucking meltdown

Id never fucking heard of it.

Ive been battered and will be off overseas again real soon.

Only about 5 years left so I aint too fussed.

But its the end of contracting and companies are going to find it hard to fill temp roles.

This is bad for the economy.



This is bad for the economy. Logged