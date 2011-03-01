Calamity......they are going after the big organisations as well. Heavy fines in place if businesses do not follow the IR 35 rules, so it not just the individual. Plus coro taxes are going up, and many businesses have taken a massive hit in covid, but continue to employ people. Were not all amazons and Facebook. At the end of the day if the majority of your working time is spent with one company there is an arguement you should go through their payroll. Could never understand why taxi drivers who work for the one business in the main, are not on their payroll, just like any other employee of a business.
Let's get the gap closed and get the taxes in in as covid dont come free
Apart from the fact that it has cost me an utter fucking fortune I would agree for a lot of the lads. I think Calamity and other people mean the real bastards who trade in this country and pay virtually no tax because of accountants on a far higher pay scale than mine. People using tax shelters, both for their companies and for themselves; constructing fancy trusts that disappear into the ether of some mountain State in Europe. These are the people who are rinsing us, BIG style.
Then they show Benefits Street and everyone has a fucking meltdown