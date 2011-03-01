Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 15, 2021, 05:33:43 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: IR35  (Read 165 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 630



View Profile
« on: Today at 11:50:05 AM »
Anyone had their heads kicked in? Plenty of mine have  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 384



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:00:59 PM »
Hope so - cheating twats should pay their way
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 739


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:26:16 PM »
Was looking like I was heading that way so bit the bullet and to a proper job a few weeks ago   rava

BTW I always played by the rules for the last 10 years, those rules were fucking great mind 
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 346

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:25:13 PM »
IR35 is a disgrace, doesn't take into account the fact that many self employed would choose to be staff if they could, or the fact it is essentially high risk gig economy. As usual the government go after the little guy instead of taking on the corporations and companies who exploit these workers to avoid costs such as employers contributions, pensions, training etc.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 