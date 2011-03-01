Welcome,
April 15, 2021, 05:33:43 PM
IR35
Author
Topic: IR35 (Read 165 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 630
IR35
Anyone had their heads kicked in? Plenty of mine have
John Theone
Posts: 384
Re: IR35
Hope so - cheating twats should pay their way
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 739
Re: IR35
Was looking like I was heading that way so bit the bullet and to a proper job a few weeks ago
BTW I always played by the rules for the last 10 years, those rules were fucking great mind
calamity
Posts: 8 346
Re: IR35
IR35 is a disgrace, doesn't take into account the fact that many self employed would choose to be staff if they could, or the fact it is essentially high risk gig economy. As usual the government go after the little guy instead of taking on the corporations and companies who exploit these workers to avoid costs such as employers contributions, pensions, training etc.
