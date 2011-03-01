Welcome,
IR35
Author
Topic: IR35 (Read 58 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 630
IR35
«
on:
Today
at 11:50:05 AM
Anyone had their heads kicked in? Plenty of mine have
John Theone
Posts: 384
Re: IR35
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:00:59 PM
Hope so - cheating twats should pay their way
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 739
Re: IR35
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:26:16 PM
Was looking like I was heading that way so bit the bullet and to a proper job a few weeks ago
BTW I always played by the rules for the last 10 years, those rules were fucking great mind
