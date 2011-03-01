Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: IR35  (Read 58 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 630



« on: Today at 11:50:05 AM »
Anyone had their heads kicked in? Plenty of mine have  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:
Logged
John Theone
Posts: 384



« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:00:59 PM »
Hope so - cheating twats should pay their way
Logged
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 739


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:26:16 PM »
Was looking like I was heading that way so bit the bullet and to a proper job a few weeks ago   rava

BTW I always played by the rules for the last 10 years, those rules were fucking great mind 
Logged
