Author Topic: Is Neil Warnock?  (Read 213 times)
The right manager at the wrong time.
Shite squad doesn't help
We are just to shit for him to work his magic
Hes polished a few turds into shiny turds. But theyre still turd. 
Squad is very very poor and he hasn't managed to find any gems in those he bought in, although a few of them could be decent if they were fully fit and hadn't had months sat on their arses at other clubs or got injured as soon as they rocked up  lost
I think any of the 3 wingers he brought in would be decent for us with a proper pre season and some match fitness
I'd keep one of our keepers (Sol Brynn) as a reserve and get shot of the other 3 useless fuckers.

We have some good defenders - Dick, Hall, Fry, Paddy, Fisher and Bola. I'd let Wood, Spence and Coulson go and try to get two decent replacements.

Midfield is a mess and for me I'd keep Morsy, Tav, Howson and Mendez-L and bin everyone else. We need to bring in 4 midfield options better than those we have. Pace is crucial.

As for our strikers - keep Watmore and Coburn and bin Fletcher, Akpom and Shitbritt.
We need to bring 3 into attack.

Hope there's a bit of money or we are in the shite.
Cant agree with letting Wood go, the lad will make it to the top
