April 15, 2021, 05:33:38 PM
Is Neil Warnock?
Author
Topic: Is Neil Warnock? (Read 213 times)
Hugo First
Is Neil Warnock?
«
on:
Today
at 09:55:40 AM »
The right manager at the wrong time.
TechnoTronic
Re: Is Neil Warnock?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:05:38 PM »
Shite squad doesn't help
Minge
Re: Is Neil Warnock?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:06:20 PM »
We are just to shit for him to work his magic
El Capitan
Re: Is Neil Warnock?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:22:43 PM »
Hes polished a few turds into shiny turds. But theyre still turd.
Itchy_ring
Re: Is Neil Warnock?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:29:45 PM »
Squad is very very poor and he hasn't managed to find any gems in those he bought in, although a few of them could be decent if they were fully fit and hadn't had months sat on their arses at other clubs or got injured as soon as they rocked up
El Capitan
Re: Is Neil Warnock?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:35:36 PM »
I think any of the 3 wingers he brought in would be decent for us with a proper pre season and some match fitness
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Is Neil Warnock?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:16:40 PM »
I'd keep one of our keepers (Sol Brynn) as a reserve and get shot of the other 3 useless fuckers.
We have some good defenders - Dick, Hall, Fry, Paddy, Fisher and Bola. I'd let Wood, Spence and Coulson go and try to get two decent replacements.
Midfield is a mess and for me I'd keep Morsy, Tav, Howson and Mendez-L and bin everyone else. We need to bring in 4 midfield options better than those we have. Pace is crucial.
As for our strikers - keep Watmore and Coburn and bin Fletcher, Akpom and Shitbritt.
We need to bring 3 into attack.
Hope there's a bit of money or we are in the shite.
Holgateoldskool
Re: Is Neil Warnock?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:14:44 PM »
Cant agree with letting Wood go, the lad will make it to the top
