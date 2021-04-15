TerryCochranesSocks

I'd keep one of our keepers (Sol Brynn) as a reserve and get shot of the other 3 useless fuckers.



We have some good defenders - Dick, Hall, Fry, Paddy, Fisher and Bola. I'd let Wood, Spence and Coulson go and try to get two decent replacements.



Midfield is a mess and for me I'd keep Morsy, Tav, Howson and Mendez-L and bin everyone else. We need to bring in 4 midfield options better than those we have. Pace is crucial.



As for our strikers - keep Watmore and Coburn and bin Fletcher, Akpom and Shitbritt.

We need to bring 3 into attack.



Hope there's a bit of money or we are in the shite.