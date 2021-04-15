Welcome,
April 15, 2021, 12:59:21 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Is Neil Warnock?
Author
Topic: Is Neil Warnock? (Read 111 times)
Hugo First
Offline
Posts: 336
Is Neil Warnock?
«
on:
Today
at 09:55:40 AM »
The right manager at the wrong time.
Logged
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 270
Re: Is Neil Warnock?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:05:38 PM »
Shite squad doesn't help
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 571
Superstar
Re: Is Neil Warnock?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:06:20 PM »
We are just to shit for him to work his magic
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 201
Re: Is Neil Warnock?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:22:43 PM »
Hes polished a few turds into shiny turds. But theyre still turd.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 739
Re: Is Neil Warnock?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:29:45 PM »
Squad is very very poor and he hasn't managed to find any gems in those he bought in, although a few of them could be decent if they were fully fit and hadn't had months sat on their arses at other clubs or got injured as soon as they rocked up
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 201
Re: Is Neil Warnock?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:35:36 PM »
I think any of the 3 wingers he brought in would be decent for us with a proper pre season and some match fitness
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
