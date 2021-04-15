Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Is Neil Warnock?  (Read 108 times)
« on: Today at 09:55:40 AM »
The right manager at the wrong time.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:05:38 PM »
Shite squad doesn't help
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:06:20 PM »
We are just to shit for him to work his magic
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:22:43 PM »
Hes polished a few turds into shiny turds. But theyre still turd. 
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:29:45 PM »
Squad is very very poor and he hasn't managed to find any gems in those he bought in, although a few of them could be decent if they were fully fit and hadn't had months sat on their arses at other clubs or got injured as soon as they rocked up  lost
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:35:36 PM »
I think any of the 3 wingers he brought in would be decent for us with a proper pre season and some match fitness
