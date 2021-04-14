|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
|
Charlie Wyke got another last night
I mentioned him to my Mackem supporting mate and he said hes bang fucking average
Said League 1 is his level and theyll want better if they get promoted.
Nailed on signing for us then
You have a mate?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Itchy_ring
|
Thing is at Blackpool, Ellis Sim is the target man and a good one at that. On loan from Everton though.
Must admit like, I dont get this obsession with the 'big target man'. When have we ever seen it work?
In my time:
Billy Ashcroft
Archie Stephens
Paul Wilkinson
Brian Deane
Mark Viduka (bit of a dis-service including him in this list)
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
MF(c) DOOM
|
Thing is at Blackpool, Ellis Sim is the target man and a good one at that. On loan from Everton though.
Must admit like, I dont get this obsession with the 'big target man'. When have we ever seen it work?
In my time:
Billy Ashcroft
Archie Stephens
Paul Wilkinson
Brian Deane
Mark Viduka (bit of a dis-service including him in this list)
Archie Stephens wasn't a big target man, he was quite little in fact. Funny because as a youth i kind of remembered him like you did but someone told me i was wrong. So i checked it out and they were right.
Its also stretching it to say Deane and Ashcroft were a success, they were dogshit in fact
Paul Wilkinson ill gives ya
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
kippers
|
Thing is at Blackpool, Ellis Sim is the target man and a good one at that. On loan from Everton though.
Must admit like, I dont get this obsession with the 'big target man'. When have we ever seen it work?
In my time:
Billy Ashcroft
Archie Stephens
Paul Wilkinson
Brian Deane
Mark Viduka (bit of a dis-service including him in this list)
20 odd years ago. The game has changed so much.
Watch Blackpool v Sunderland right now and Charlie Wyke would be decent for us.
Leadbitter is controlling the game , probs still better than any of our midfielders.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
Itchy_ring
|
Thing is at Blackpool, Ellis Sim is the target man and a good one at that. On loan from Everton though.
Must admit like, I dont get this obsession with the 'big target man'. When have we ever seen it work?
In my time:
Billy Ashcroft
Archie Stephens
Paul Wilkinson
Brian Deane
Mark Viduka (bit of a dis-service including him in this list)
Archie Stephens wasn't a big target man, he was quite little in fact. Funny because as a youth i kind of remembered him like you did but someone told me i was wrong. So i checked it out and they were right.
Its also stretching it to say Deane and Ashcroft were a success, they were dogshit in fact
Paul Wilkinson ill gives ya
Ok I took a bit licence with "big" and possibly success but I'd argue that they were as they played in teams that held their own in the top league.
As for Warnock he's not about to go all pep or klopp on us so we need a target man big or smaller doesn't matter but they need to be good in the air and hold the ball well
|
|
|
|
Logged
|