Jerry Yates « on: April 14, 2021, 07:23:48 PM » Boro In the running with rangers to buy

Re: Jerry Yates « Reply #2 on: April 14, 2021, 08:10:31 PM »







Think hell want two big target men in his squad (or 1 plus Fletcher), supplemented by Watmore













Oh, and Akpom Dont think hes a Warnock kind of number 9Think hell want two big target men in his squad (or 1 plus Fletcher), supplemented by WatmoreOh, and Akpom

Re: Jerry Yates « Reply #4 on: April 14, 2021, 08:16:55 PM » Quote from: John Theone on April 14, 2021, 08:13:29 PM Charlie Wyke got another last night





I mentioned him to my Mackem supporting mate and he said hes bang fucking average





Said League 1 is his level and theyll want better if they get promoted.







I mentioned him to my Mackem supporting mate and he said hes bang fucking averageSaid League 1 is his level and theyll want better if they get promoted.Nailed on signing for us then

Re: Jerry Yates « Reply #6 on: April 14, 2021, 08:26:55 PM » Only a mackem one

Re: Jerry Yates « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:39:54 AM » Thing is at Blackpool, Ellis Sim is the target man and a good one at that. On loan from Everton though.



Must admit like, I dont get this obsession with the 'big target man'. When have we ever seen it work?

Re: Jerry Yates « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:08:19 PM » Duncan Ferguson at everton probably

Re: Jerry Yates « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:46:34 PM » Did the target man give us a regular goal scorer any day of the week

Re: Jerry Yates « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:41:47 PM » Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 11:39:54 AM Thing is at Blackpool, Ellis Sim is the target man and a good one at that. On loan from Everton though.



Must admit like, I dont get this obsession with the 'big target man'. When have we ever seen it work?



In my time:



Billy Ashcroft

Archie Stephens

Paul Wilkinson

Brian Deane

Mark Viduka (bit of a dis-service including him in this list)



In my time:Billy AshcroftArchie StephensPaul WilkinsonBrian DeaneMark Viduka (bit of a dis-service including him in this list)

Re: Jerry Yates « Reply #11 on: Today at 07:16:41 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 01:41:47 PM Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 11:39:54 AM Thing is at Blackpool, Ellis Sim is the target man and a good one at that. On loan from Everton though.



Must admit like, I dont get this obsession with the 'big target man'. When have we ever seen it work?



In my time:



Billy Ashcroft

Archie Stephens

Paul Wilkinson

Brian Deane

Mark Viduka (bit of a dis-service including him in this list)





In my time:Billy AshcroftArchie StephensPaul WilkinsonBrian DeaneMark Viduka (bit of a dis-service including him in this list)

Archie Stephens wasn't a big target man, he was quite little in fact. Funny because as a youth i kind of remembered him like you did but someone told me i was wrong. So i checked it out and they were right.



Its also stretching it to say Deane and Ashcroft were a success, they were dogshit in fact



Archie Stephens wasn't a big target man, he was quite little in fact. Funny because as a youth i kind of remembered him like you did but someone told me i was wrong. So i checked it out and they were right.Its also stretching it to say Deane and Ashcroft were a success, they were dogshit in factPaul Wilkinson ill gives ya

Re: Jerry Yates « Reply #12 on: Today at 01:07:56 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 01:41:47 PM Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 11:39:54 AM Thing is at Blackpool, Ellis Sim is the target man and a good one at that. On loan from Everton though.



Must admit like, I dont get this obsession with the 'big target man'. When have we ever seen it work?



In my time:



Billy Ashcroft

Archie Stephens

Paul Wilkinson

Brian Deane

Mark Viduka (bit of a dis-service including him in this list)





In my time:Billy AshcroftArchie StephensPaul WilkinsonBrian DeaneMark Viduka (bit of a dis-service including him in this list)

20 odd years ago. The game has changed so much.

Watch Blackpool v Sunderland right now and Charlie Wyke would be decent for us.

20 odd years ago. The game has changed so much.Watch Blackpool v Sunderland right now and Charlie Wyke would be decent for us.Leadbitter is controlling the game , probs still better than any of our midfielders.

Re: Jerry Yates « Reply #13 on: Today at 01:21:34 PM »



Its often the ones playing off the target man who get the goals and plaudits.







Define success?Its often the ones playing off the target man who get the goals and plaudits.I always quite liked Ian Baird

Re: Jerry Yates « Reply #14 on: Today at 01:25:04 PM »





Having said that, Warnock does love a shit target man.He was moaning the other week that he hasnt been able to sign a 20 goal a season striker in years. Thats because you always sign big fucking lumps, Colin

Re: Jerry Yates « Reply #15 on: Today at 07:07:54 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:16:41 AM Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 01:41:47 PM Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 11:39:54 AM Thing is at Blackpool, Ellis Sim is the target man and a good one at that. On loan from Everton though.



Must admit like, I dont get this obsession with the 'big target man'. When have we ever seen it work?



In my time:



Billy Ashcroft

Archie Stephens

Paul Wilkinson

Brian Deane

Mark Viduka (bit of a dis-service including him in this list)





In my time:Billy AshcroftArchie StephensPaul WilkinsonBrian DeaneMark Viduka (bit of a dis-service including him in this list)

Archie Stephens wasn't a big target man, he was quite little in fact. Funny because as a youth i kind of remembered him like you did but someone told me i was wrong. So i checked it out and they were right.



Its also stretching it to say Deane and Ashcroft were a success, they were dogshit in fact



Paul Wilkinson ill gives ya

Archie Stephens wasn't a big target man, he was quite little in fact. Funny because as a youth i kind of remembered him like you did but someone told me i was wrong. So i checked it out and they were right.Its also stretching it to say Deane and Ashcroft were a success, they were dogshit in factPaul Wilkinson ill gives ya

Ok I took a bit licence with "big" and possibly success but I'd argue that they were as they played in teams that held their own in the top league.



Ok I took a bit licence with "big" and possibly success but I'd argue that they were as they played in teams that held their own in the top league.As for Warnock he's not about to go all pep or klopp on us so we need a target man big or smaller doesn't matter but they need to be good in the air and hold the ball well