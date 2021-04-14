Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Jerry Yates  (Read 492 times)
Block21
« on: April 14, 2021, 07:23:48 PM »
Boro In the running with rangers to buy
John Theone
« Reply #1 on: April 14, 2021, 07:42:49 PM »
My suggestion from a couple of weeks ago

 :like:
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: April 14, 2021, 08:10:31 PM »
Dont think hes a Warnock kind of number 9   



Think hell want two big target men in his squad (or 1 plus Fletcher), supplemented by Watmore






Oh, and Akpom 
John Theone
« Reply #3 on: April 14, 2021, 08:13:29 PM »
Charlie Wyke got another last night
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: April 14, 2021, 08:16:55 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on April 14, 2021, 08:13:29 PM
Charlie Wyke got another last night


I mentioned him to my Mackem supporting mate and he said hes bang fucking average  


Said League 1 is his level and theyll want better if they get promoted.



Nailed on signing for us then
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #5 on: April 14, 2021, 08:25:31 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 14, 2021, 08:16:55 PM
Quote from: John Theone on April 14, 2021, 08:13:29 PM
Charlie Wyke got another last night


I mentioned him to my Mackem supporting mate and he said hes bang fucking average  


Said League 1 is his level and theyll want better if they get promoted.



Nailed on signing for us then

You have a mate?
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: April 14, 2021, 08:26:55 PM »
Only a mackem one  lost
kippers
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:39:54 AM »
Thing is at Blackpool, Ellis Sim is the target man and a good one at that. On loan from Everton though.

Must admit like, I dont get this obsession with the 'big target man'.   When have we ever seen it work?
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:08:19 PM »
Duncan Ferguson at everton probably
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:46:34 PM »
Did the target man give us a regular goal scorer any day of the week
Itchy_ring
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:41:47 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 11:39:54 AM
Thing is at Blackpool, Ellis Sim is the target man and a good one at that. On loan from Everton though.

Must admit like, I dont get this obsession with the 'big target man'.   When have we ever seen it work?

In my time:

Billy Ashcroft
Archie Stephens
Paul Wilkinson
Brian Deane
Mark Viduka (bit of a dis-service including him in this list)
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:16:41 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 01:41:47 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 11:39:54 AM
Thing is at Blackpool, Ellis Sim is the target man and a good one at that. On loan from Everton though.

Must admit like, I dont get this obsession with the 'big target man'.   When have we ever seen it work?

In my time:

Billy Ashcroft
Archie Stephens
Paul Wilkinson
Brian Deane
Mark Viduka (bit of a dis-service including him in this list)



Archie Stephens wasn't a big target man, he was quite little in fact. Funny because as a youth i kind of remembered him like you did but someone told me i was wrong. So i checked it out and they were right.

Its also stretching it to say Deane and Ashcroft were a success,  they were dogshit in fact

Paul Wilkinson ill gives ya
kippers
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:07:56 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 01:41:47 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 11:39:54 AM
Thing is at Blackpool, Ellis Sim is the target man and a good one at that. On loan from Everton though.

Must admit like, I dont get this obsession with the 'big target man'.   When have we ever seen it work?

In my time:

Billy Ashcroft
Archie Stephens
Paul Wilkinson
Brian Deane
Mark Viduka (bit of a dis-service including him in this list)



20 odd years ago.  The game has changed so much.
Watch Blackpool v Sunderland right now and Charlie Wyke would be decent for us.
  Leadbitter is controlling the game , probs still better than any of our midfielders.
El Capitan
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:21:34 PM »
Define success?

Its often the ones playing off the target man who get the goals and plaudits.



I always quite liked Ian Baird  :bc:
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:25:04 PM »
Having said that, Warnock does love a shit target man.


He was moaning the other week that he hasnt been able to sign a 20 goal a season striker in years. Thats because you always sign big fucking lumps, Colin 
Logged
Itchy_ring
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:07:54 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:16:41 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 01:41:47 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 11:39:54 AM
Thing is at Blackpool, Ellis Sim is the target man and a good one at that. On loan from Everton though.

Must admit like, I dont get this obsession with the 'big target man'.   When have we ever seen it work?

In my time:

Billy Ashcroft
Archie Stephens
Paul Wilkinson
Brian Deane
Mark Viduka (bit of a dis-service including him in this list)



Archie Stephens wasn't a big target man, he was quite little in fact. Funny because as a youth i kind of remembered him like you did but someone told me i was wrong. So i checked it out and they were right.

Its also stretching it to say Deane and Ashcroft were a success,  they were dogshit in fact

Paul Wilkinson ill gives ya

Ok I took a bit licence with "big" and possibly success but I'd argue that they were as they played in teams that held their own in the top league. 

As for Warnock he's not about to go all pep or klopp on us so we need a target man big or smaller doesn't matter but they need to be good in the air and hold the ball well
Priv
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:25:55 PM »
Archie Stevens is a couple of inches shorter than me and Im 61 I know his son in law and his daughter pretty well.
