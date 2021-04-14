Thing is at Blackpool, Ellis Sim is the target man and a good one at that. On loan from Everton though.
Must admit like, I dont get this obsession with the 'big target man'. When have we ever seen it work?
In my time:
Billy Ashcroft
Archie Stephens
Paul Wilkinson
Brian Deane
Mark Viduka (bit of a dis-service including him in this list)
Archie Stephens wasn't a big target man, he was quite little in fact. Funny because as a youth i kind of remembered him like you did but someone told me i was wrong. So i checked it out and they were right.
Its also stretching it to say Deane and Ashcroft were a success, they were dogshit in fact
Paul Wilkinson ill gives ya