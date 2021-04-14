Re: Jerry Yates « Reply #5 on: April 14, 2021, 08:25:31 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on April 14, 2021, 08:16:55 PM Quote from: John Theone on April 14, 2021, 08:13:29 PM Charlie Wyke got another last night





I mentioned him to my Mackem supporting mate and he said hes bang fucking average





Said League 1 is his level and theyll want better if they get promoted.







Nailed on signing for us then

I mentioned him to my Mackem supporting mate and he said hes bang fucking averageSaid League 1 is his level and theyll want better if they get promoted.Nailed on signing for us then

You have a mate? You have a mate?