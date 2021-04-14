Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 16, 2021, 12:34:25 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Jerry Yates  (Read 271 times)
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 927


View Profile
« on: April 14, 2021, 07:23:48 PM »
Boro In the running with rangers to buy
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 387



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: April 14, 2021, 07:42:49 PM »
My suggestion from a couple of weeks ago

 :like:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 201


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: April 14, 2021, 08:10:31 PM »
Dont think hes a Warnock kind of number 9   



Think hell want two big target men in his squad (or 1 plus Fletcher), supplemented by Watmore






Oh, and Akpom 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 387



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: April 14, 2021, 08:13:29 PM »
Charlie Wyke got another last night
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 201


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: April 14, 2021, 08:16:55 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on April 14, 2021, 08:13:29 PM
Charlie Wyke got another last night


I mentioned him to my Mackem supporting mate and he said hes bang fucking average  


Said League 1 is his level and theyll want better if they get promoted.



Nailed on signing for us then
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 727


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: April 14, 2021, 08:25:31 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 14, 2021, 08:16:55 PM
Quote from: John Theone on April 14, 2021, 08:13:29 PM
Charlie Wyke got another last night


I mentioned him to my Mackem supporting mate and he said hes bang fucking average  


Said League 1 is his level and theyll want better if they get promoted.



Nailed on signing for us then

You have a mate?
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 201


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: April 14, 2021, 08:26:55 PM »
Only a mackem one  lost
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 821


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:39:54 AM »
Thing is at Blackpool, Ellis Sim is the target man and a good one at that. On loan from Everton though.

Must admit like, I dont get this obsession with the 'big target man'.   When have we ever seen it work?
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 573

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:08:19 PM »
Duncan Ferguson at everton probably
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 