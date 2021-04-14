Welcome,
April 14, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Jerry Yates
Author
Topic: Jerry Yates
Block21
Offline
Posts: 927
Jerry Yates
«
on:
Today
at 07:23:48 PM »
Boro In the running with rangers to buy
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 381
Re: Jerry Yates
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:42:49 PM »
My suggestion from a couple of weeks ago
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 199
Re: Jerry Yates
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:10:31 PM »
Dont think hes a Warnock kind of number 9
Think hell want two big target men in his squad (or 1 plus Fletcher), supplemented by Watmore
Oh, and Akpom
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 381
Re: Jerry Yates
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:13:29 PM »
Charlie Wyke got another last night
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 199
Re: Jerry Yates
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:16:55 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 08:13:29 PM
Charlie Wyke got another last night
I mentioned him to my Mackem supporting mate and he said hes bang fucking average
Said League 1 is his level and theyll want better if they get promoted.
Nailed on signing for us then
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 726
Bugger.
Re: Jerry Yates
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:25:31 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 08:16:55 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 08:13:29 PM
Charlie Wyke got another last night
I mentioned him to my Mackem supporting mate and he said hes bang fucking average
Said League 1 is his level and theyll want better if they get promoted.
Nailed on signing for us then
You have a mate?
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 199
Re: Jerry Yates
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:26:55 PM »
Only a mackem one
