Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 14, 2021, 10:28:28 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Primary school pupils learnt little or nothing from lockdown lessons.  (Read 110 times)
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 003


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:49:01 PM »
Oxford University research. Disadvantaged children suffered the worst. Most pupils learnt about one fifth they should have. There was no need for primary schools to not have all children attending. Pity the teaching unions agitated so much for schools to close.
Logged
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 791


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:56:53 PM »
Fucking groundhog day!!


You do know that Billy Sharp is injured
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 922


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:52:40 PM »
Fucking hell   once he gets fixated on a subject. At least hes not blaming Gibbo.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 003


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:16:17 PM »
Cant blame this on Gibbo. Hes in the clear.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 