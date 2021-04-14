Welcome,
April 14, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com
Primary school pupils learnt little or nothing from lockdown lessons.
Author
Topic: Primary school pupils learnt little or nothing from lockdown lessons.
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 003
Primary school pupils learnt little or nothing from lockdown lessons.
«
on:
Today
at 06:49:01 PM »
Oxford University research. Disadvantaged children suffered the worst. Most pupils learnt about one fifth they should have. There was no need for primary schools to not have all children attending. Pity the teaching unions agitated so much for schools to close.
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 791
Duckyfuzz
Re: Primary school pupils learnt little or nothing from lockdown lessons.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:56:53 PM »
Fucking groundhog day!!
You do know that Billy Sharp is injured
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 922
Re: Primary school pupils learnt little or nothing from lockdown lessons.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:52:40 PM »
Fucking hell
once he gets fixated on a subject. At least hes not blaming Gibbo.
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 003
Re: Primary school pupils learnt little or nothing from lockdown lessons.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:16:17 PM »
Cant blame this on Gibbo. Hes in the clear.
