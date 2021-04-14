Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 002





Posts: 5 002

Primary school pupils learnt little or nothing from lockdown lessons. « on: Today at 06:49:01 PM » Oxford University research. Disadvantaged children suffered the worst. Most pupils learnt about one fifth they should have. There was no need for primary schools to not have all children attending. Pity the teaching unions agitated so much for schools to close.