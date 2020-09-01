Romanians have two defining national traits: 1) Courage, and 2) Dishonesty.
So, although it took an unbelievable amount of courage for Romanians to rise up against Ceaușescu, the guns they used to execute the cunt were probably stolen. Hypothetically speaking like.
I had a Romanian taxi driver once taking me to work.
Very well spoken and educated, his wife was a teacher over here so he gave up his decent job over there. Wish I'd got his card, car was immaculate and genuinely nice chap.
They're not all bad.