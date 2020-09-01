Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 15, 2021, 09:29:54 PM
Topic: They dont just sell Heather
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


Yesterday at 11:47:09 AM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-56743693
John Theone
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:30:12 PM
Why are these cunts still in this country?

 
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:46:40 PM
Totally wrong to suggest that this particular group of thieving cunts are typical of Romanian immigrants. Some are far worse.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:24:33 PM
Theres even yet another documentary series starting on Ch 5 tonight to glorify these rats.
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
ccole
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:43:14 PM
They have no fear of deterrent.

If they get convicted and sent to a UK prison, compared to what they are used to in an Eastern European jail, its like 12 months off-shore in the North Sea to them.

Once convicted we should pay the Romanian authorities to take them back and let them serve their time in a jail at home.
Itchy_ring
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:52:27 PM
Quote from: ccole on Yesterday at 06:43:14 PM
They have no fear of deterrent.

If they get convicted and sent to a UK prison, compared to what they are used to in an Eastern European jail, its like 12 months off-shore in the North Sea to them.

Once convicted we should pay the Romanian authorities to take them back and let them serve their time in a jail at home.

Seem to remember our shithouse judges have blocked us sending Romanians to jail over there before now because their prison are too small and it would breach their human rights  :meltdown:
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:14:37 PM
Romanians have two defining national traits: 1) Courage, and 2) Dishonesty.

So, although it took an unbelievable amount of courage for Romanians to rise up against Ceaușescu, the guns they used to execute the cunt were probably stolen. Hypothetically speaking like.
Itchy_ring
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:47:52 PM
Went for 4 days when we played Steua and theres very much Romanians and pikeys, the Romanians couldnt tell you quick enough how much they hate the pikeys.
Spidoolie
Reply #8 on: Today at 06:50:58 PM
Quote from: ccole on Yesterday at 06:43:14 PM
They have no fear of deterrent.

If they get convicted and sent to a UK prison, compared to what they are used to in an Eastern European jail, its like 12 months off-shore in the North Sea to them.

Once convicted we should pay the Romanian authorities to take them back and let them serve their time in a jail at home.

Fuck that. just send them back and Romania can pay for their upkeep.
Billy Balfour
Reply #9 on: Today at 08:24:03 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 09:14:37 PM
Romanians have two defining national traits: 1) Courage, and 2) Dishonesty.

So, although it took an unbelievable amount of courage for Romanians to rise up against Ceaușescu, the guns they used to execute the cunt were probably stolen. Hypothetically speaking like.

I had a Romanian taxi driver once taking me to work.
Very well spoken and educated,  his wife was a teacher over here so he gave up his decent job over there. Wish I'd got his card, car was immaculate and genuinely nice chap.
They're not all bad.
