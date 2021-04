They have no fear of deterrent.



If they get convicted and sent to a UK prison, compared to what they are used to in an Eastern European jail, its like 12 months off-shore in the North Sea to them.



Once convicted we should pay the Romanian authorities to take them back and let them serve their time in a jail at home.



Seem to remember our shithouse judges have blocked us sending Romanians to jail over there before now because their prison are too small and it would breach their human rights