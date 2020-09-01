ccole

Online



Posts: 4 272





Posts: 4 272

Re: They dont just sell Heather « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:43:14 PM » They have no fear of deterrent.



If they get convicted and sent to a UK prison, compared to what they are used to in an Eastern European jail, its like 12 months off-shore in the North Sea to them.



Once convicted we should pay the Romanian authorities to take them back and let them serve their time in a jail at home.