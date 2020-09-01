Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 14, 2021, 05:23:10 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: They dont just sell Heather  (Read 203 times)
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 045


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:47:09 AM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-56743693
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 379



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:30:12 PM »
Why are these cunts still in this country?

 
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 226

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:46:40 PM »
Totally wrong to suggest that this particular group of thieving cunts are typical of Romanian immigrants. Some are far worse.
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 231

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:24:33 PM »
Theres even yet another documentary series starting on Ch 5 tonight to glorify these rats.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 