BBC Diversity Manager on Luther
Itchy_ring
Today at 10:59:41 AM
I know we've done it many times on here but.....

"'We all fell in love with him. Who didn't, right? But after you got into about the second series you got kind of like, OK, he doesn't have any black friends, he doesn't eat any Caribbean food, this doesn't feel authentic"

Does it matter, the programme is not about race in any shape or form, if you follow that logic surely you end up  with all roles being written for specific races, mind you I get the impression some people won't be happy until there is a complete black white division in absolutely every bit of the entertainment industry  lost
ccole
Reply #1 on: Today at 11:07:03 AM
They breed division.

They refuse to see people as one. They just want to put them into groups. Easier to manage and control
