Went on a road trip for vacation last week - down the California coast.
Stayed at three hotels and ate at restaurants every meal. First time eating a restaurant in over a year.
Felt fucking brilliant.
Thought everything had been open for months in the States?
Nope
Depends which State and even which County you live in. Different rules all over the country.
California has been in some form of lockdown throughout.
Even now - you are supposed to wear masks and restaurants are at 25% capacity inside etc. Our kids only went back to school part time in November and full time this week.