April 13, 2021, 11:44:15 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
HOLIDAY
Author
Topic: HOLIDAY
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 882
HOLIDAY
«
on:
Today
at 10:50:53 PM »
Went on a road trip for vacation last week - down the California coast.
Stayed at three hotels and ate at restaurants every meal. First time eating a restaurant in over a year.
Felt fucking brilliant.
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 725
Bugger.
Re: HOLIDAY
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:09:51 PM »
Were you touching yourself?
Logged
