April 14, 2021, 07:13:45 AM
Author Topic: TOZZA  (Read 62 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
« on: Yesterday at 10:23:29 PM »
I got my first Pfizer shot at the weekend.

 

You great big fanny.

 :alastair:
Teamboro
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:13:24 AM »
I've had the Astrazenica one  :homer:
