April 14, 2021, 07:13:45 AM
TOZZA
Topic: TOZZA (Read 62 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 883
TOZZA
Yesterday
at 10:23:29 PM »
I got my first Pfizer shot at the weekend.
You great big fanny.
Teamboro
Posts: 1 272
Re: TOZZA
Today
at 06:13:24 AM »
I've had the Astrazenica one
