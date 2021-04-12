Welcome,
April 14, 2021, 01:26:54 AM
Dead within an hour of getting Covid vaccine.
Topic: Dead within an hour of getting Covid vaccine. (Read 118 times)
TechnoTronic
Posts: 267
Dead within an hour of getting Covid vaccine.
Yesterday
at 09:36:14 PM »
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/trafficandcommuting/pagels-bicycle-crash-washington/2021/04/12/ab7d689c-9b85-11eb-8005-bffc3a39f6d3_story.html
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 414
Re: Dead within an hour of getting Covid vaccine.
Yesterday
at 10:28:38 PM »
I knew a bloke once who died within an hour of having a lemon top ice cream on Redcar front. Yet I see daft fuckers still eating them. Madness
Block21
Posts: 926
Re: Dead within an hour of getting Covid vaccine.
Yesterday
at 10:34:02 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Yesterday
at 10:28:38 PM
I knew a bloke once who died within an hour of having a lemon top ice cream on Redcar front. Yet I see daft fuckers still eating them. Madness
An hour later he was hit by a bus
John Theone
Posts: 376
Re: Dead within an hour of getting Covid vaccine.
Yesterday
at 11:24:32 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on
Yesterday
at 09:36:14 PM
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/trafficandcommuting/pagels-bicycle-crash-washington/2021/04/12/ab7d689c-9b85-11eb-8005-bffc3a39f6d3_story.html
Was he riding a tandem or a normal bike?
TechnoTronic
Posts: 267
Re: Dead within an hour of getting Covid vaccine.
Yesterday
at 11:52:32 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 11:24:32 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on
Yesterday
at 09:36:14 PM
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/trafficandcommuting/pagels-bicycle-crash-washington/2021/04/12/ab7d689c-9b85-11eb-8005-bffc3a39f6d3_story.html
Was he riding a tandem or a normal bike?
The picture shows his mate having an Granville from Open All Hours style mud guard on his rear wheel. So I would think only a normal one but who knows what goes on behind closed doors.
I'm guessing he wasn't wearing his Hemet and was in Full Sky Kit wanker biking attire
