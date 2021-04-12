Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 13, 2021
Author Topic: Dead within an hour of getting Covid vaccine.  (Read 96 times)
TechnoTronic
« on: Today at 09:36:14 PM »
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/trafficandcommuting/pagels-bicycle-crash-washington/2021/04/12/ab7d689c-9b85-11eb-8005-bffc3a39f6d3_story.html
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:28:38 PM »
I knew a bloke once who died within an hour of having a lemon top ice cream on Redcar front. Yet I see daft fuckers still eating them. Madness
Block21
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:34:02 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 10:28:38 PM
I knew a bloke once who died within an hour of having a lemon top ice cream on Redcar front. Yet I see daft fuckers still eating them. Madness

An hour later he was hit by a bus 
John Theone
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:24:32 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 09:36:14 PM
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/trafficandcommuting/pagels-bicycle-crash-washington/2021/04/12/ab7d689c-9b85-11eb-8005-bffc3a39f6d3_story.html



Was he riding a tandem or a normal bike?

 
