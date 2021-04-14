Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 14, 2021, 09:32:55 AM
Author Topic: The wheels on the bus  (Read 127 times)
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 044


Fred West ruined my wife


« on: Yesterday at 08:00:56 PM »
Go round and round but not in Sunderland they dont. Kin Meltdown.

Arses have gone again and playoffs at best in piss poor form  :like:
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 731


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:10:44 PM »
Well and truly fallen off 
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 044


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:35:41 AM »
They've been on an excellent run tbf.

The psychological damage will cloud that as automatic promotion was almost within their grasp.

Charlton have put them to the sword at the business end of the season before and started this slide.

Wigan are figting relegaion. They still have Hull away and a resurgent Blackpool both away and home.

Automatic looks an outside prospect at best. They should still make the playoffs but this late downturn, although inevitable will be in their heads now.
