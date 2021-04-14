Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 1 044





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 044Fred West ruined my wife

Re: The wheels on the bus « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:35:41 AM » They've been on an excellent run tbf.



The psychological damage will cloud that as automatic promotion was almost within their grasp.



Charlton have put them to the sword at the business end of the season before and started this slide.



Wigan are figting relegaion. They still have Hull away and a resurgent Blackpool both away and home.



Automatic looks an outside prospect at best. They should still make the playoffs but this late downturn, although inevitable will be in their heads now.