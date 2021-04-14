Welcome,
April 14, 2021, 09:32:55 AM
The wheels on the bus
Topic: The wheels on the bus
Westlane_rightwinger
The wheels on the bus
Go round and round but not in Sunderland they dont. Kin Meltdown.
Arses have gone again and playoffs at best in piss poor form
Itchy_ring
Re: The wheels on the bus
Well and truly fallen off
Westlane_rightwinger
Re: The wheels on the bus
They've been on an excellent run tbf.
The psychological damage will cloud that as automatic promotion was almost within their grasp.
Charlton have put them to the sword at the business end of the season before and started this slide.
Wigan are figting relegaion. They still have Hull away and a resurgent Blackpool both away and home.
Automatic looks an outside prospect at best. They should still make the playoffs but this late downturn, although inevitable will be in their heads now.
