April 14, 2021, 09:32:50 AM
Author Topic: Woodys Bournemouth  (Read 176 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Yesterday at 07:40:42 PM »
Another good result, maybe we were all wrong and he is an okay manager just had piss poor players and coaches  rava

Just seen on FB that he has 10 wins now, more than he managed at Boro
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:46:23 PM »
The difference is hes got rid of hangers on like Keane.
Block21
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:15:43 PM »
Hes got premier quality footballers at his disposal he's still a coked up mental cunt
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:24:17 PM »
He's a fucking useless thick twat.

 jc
Block21
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:33:24 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:24:17 PM
He's a fucking useless thick twat.

 jc

I have seen it first hand clem, in the cross of all places  klins
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:46:26 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 10:33:24 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:24:17 PM
He's a fucking useless thick twat.

 jc

I have seen it first hand clem, in the cross of all places  klins

We've all seen it and heard about it.

I have a family member who was friends with him.
John Theone
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:54:13 AM »
Its like McClaren

The players have decided they fancy giving it a go so they are doing it despite the thick cunt being useless

Have you seen his interviews?

 :jowo1:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:06:57 AM »
The acid test is,which squad would you rather have?
