Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 14, 2021, 09:32:45 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Woodys Bournemouth
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Woodys Bournemouth (Read 175 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 731
Woodys Bournemouth
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:40:42 PM »
Another good result, maybe we were all wrong and he is an okay manager just had piss poor players and coaches
Just seen on FB that he has 10 wins now, more than he managed at Boro
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 08:00:41 PM by Itchy_ring
»
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Offline
Posts: 808
Re: Woodys Bournemouth
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:46:23 PM »
The difference is hes got rid of hangers on like Keane.
Logged
Block21
Offline
Posts: 926
Re: Woodys Bournemouth
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:15:43 PM »
Hes got premier quality footballers at his disposal he's still a coked up mental cunt
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 883
Re: Woodys Bournemouth
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:24:17 PM »
He's a fucking useless thick twat.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Block21
Offline
Posts: 926
Re: Woodys Bournemouth
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:33:24 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 10:24:17 PM
He's a fucking useless thick twat.
I have seen it first hand clem, in the cross of all places
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 883
Re: Woodys Bournemouth
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:46:26 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on
Yesterday
at 10:33:24 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 10:24:17 PM
He's a fucking useless thick twat.
I have seen it first hand clem, in the cross of all places
We've all seen it and heard about it.
I have a family member who was friends with him.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 377
Re: Woodys Bournemouth
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:54:13 AM »
Its like McClaren
The players have decided they fancy giving it a go so they are doing it despite the thick cunt being useless
Have you seen his interviews?
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 001
Re: Woodys Bournemouth
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:06:57 AM »
The acid test is,which squad would you rather have?
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...