April 13, 2021, 09:58:33 PM
Woodys Bournemouth
Topic: Woodys Bournemouth (Read 71 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 731
Woodys Bournemouth
«
on:
Today
at 07:40:42 PM »
Another good result, maybe we were all wrong and he is an okay manager just had piss poor players and coaches
Just seen on FB that he has 10 wins now, more than he managed at Boro
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 08:00:41 PM by Itchy_ring
»
Alberto Bongaloid
Online
Posts: 808
Re: Woodys Bournemouth
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:46:23 PM »
The difference is hes got rid of hangers on like Keane.
