April 13, 2021, 09:58:33 PM
Woodys Bournemouth
Today at 07:40:42 PM
Another good result, maybe we were all wrong and he is an okay manager just had piss poor players and coaches  rava

Just seen on FB that he has 10 wins now, more than he managed at Boro
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:46:23 PM
The difference is hes got rid of hangers on like Keane.
