Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 13, 2021, 06:10:34 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
See SmoggyRainbow is in the Gazette again
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: See SmoggyRainbow is in the Gazette again (Read 91 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 728
See SmoggyRainbow is in the Gazette again
«
on:
Today
at 04:56:15 PM »
Although he's one strange fucker and may or may not be a nonce, it can't be right to take 3 years to get the case to court
Logged
John Theone
Online
Posts: 375
Re: See SmoggyRainbow is in the Gazette again
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:42:55 PM »
Where's the fucking link then?
Do you expect me to do all my own searching and shit?
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 410
Re: See SmoggyRainbow is in the Gazette again
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:45:41 PM »
Who the hell be Smoggy rainbow?
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 195
Re: See SmoggyRainbow is in the Gazette again
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:46:12 PM »
Who tf is SmoggyRainbow?
Coulbs on Red Roar said that pic was a FMTTM poster called Harry Vegas?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
John Theone
Online
Posts: 375
Re: See SmoggyRainbow is in the Gazette again
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:48:36 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 05:45:41 PM
Who the hell be Smoggy rainbow?
This cunt
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ex-councillor-david-smith-sees-20376523
Not Harry Vegas
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 410
Re: See SmoggyRainbow is in the Gazette again
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:51:38 PM »
Ive just looked at the Gazette online and saw a picture of a bloke. He doesnt look the sort at all
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 195
Re: See SmoggyRainbow is in the Gazette again
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:52:44 PM »
Got the Alabama waterfall there
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 728
Re: See SmoggyRainbow is in the Gazette again
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:53:06 PM »
Thats him, was all over Flyme for years, they kept him as their pet gay right winger
Logged
T_Bone
Online
Posts: 2 178
Re: See SmoggyRainbow is in the Gazette again
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:02:25 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 05:53:06 PM
Thats him, was all over Flyme for years, they kept him as their pet gay right winger
One of their own
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 1 182
Re: See SmoggyRainbow is in the Gazette again
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:09:05 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on
Today
at 06:02:25 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 05:53:06 PM
Thats him, was all over Flyme for years, they kept him as their pet gay right winger
One of their own
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...